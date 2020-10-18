Comment The Veikkausliiga is hosting an unusually tight championship competition, the taxes of which must be applied for years ago.

KuPS has posed a whole new kind of challenge to HJK this season. This time the battle goes to the limestone lines, and the championship will probably be settled between two superior teams in the final round, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Veikkausliiga the championship battle is getting very tight again. Last season, KuPS and Inter settled for the final round of the championship in the final round.

Since Sunday, KuPS and HJK have each scored more than two points per match. However, according to HJK’s head coach, it is not yet appropriate to exclude Inter.

“Inter is seven points away and there are seven games left. Inter should not be completely excluded from the championship battle. I don’t know how far to go that in Veikkausliiga, two teams have accumulated more than two points on average, even so far ”, Toni Koskela said.

Ari Virtanen.­

Answer is here. In the last fifteen years ago, there have been two teams in the Veikkausliiga that have been scoring points at the same pace. Then in the 2005 season, the champion MyPan Score Average per match was 2.15 and the silver-placed HJK was exactly 2.00. At that time, Tampere United, which finished third, reached an average of 1.96 points. In the last five seasons, that point average would have won the championship three times.

Never since has a team that has reached second place played more than two points on average.

KuPS has posed a whole new kind of challenge to HJK this season. In the last ten seasons, HJK has won the championship seven times and competitors have fallen off the ride before the final rounds.

This time, the battle goes to the limestone, and the championship is likely to be settled between two superior teams in the final round.