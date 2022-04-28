Comment The Veikkausliiga has a problem getting people back into the stands, and one Stadin Derby doesn’t change the whole picture

A two-year break in people’s normal lives broke old habits and created new ones. When the way of going to matches breaks down, it is difficult to revive it, writes Ari Virtanen, HS’s sports journalist.

In the Veikkausliiga is a growing problem right now. It is clearly having difficulty getting people back to the stands after the exceptional periods caused by the corona pandemic 2020-2021. A two-year break in people’s normal lives broke old habits and created new ones. When the habit of going to matches breaks down, it is difficult to revive it.

From the point of view of the Veikkausliiga and the clubs, this is largely a marketing problem, which is also linked to ongoing problems. From the beginning of the season, numerous matches were transferred to the reserve fields to other locations when the grass fields could not withstand the capricious winter.

I consider the first Stadin derby of the Veikkausliiga season, the local match in Helsinki between HIFK and HJK, to be a kind of acid test for the interest of Veikkausliiga. The media visibility of the match was relatively low, with an audience of 7,103. The Stadin derby played before the corona in the 2015-2019 seasons always had a full room or almost sold-out stands, ie more than 10,000 spectators.

Torstain Stadin Derby has played 25 matches in the Veikkausliiga, with a total of 40557 spectators per 1622 matches. In the pre-Corona pandemic, the first 25 matches had a total of 58821 spectators, or 2353 matches. There is one Stadin Derby in each sample.

According to HS, the board of the Veikkausliiga has woken up to a shortage of audiences. If the Veikkausliiga and its clubs do not appear in the national media in the former model, it would be appropriate for alarm bells to ring on the Veikkausliiga board.

Social media and discussion boards have complained about the media’s lack of media attention for the Stad derby. The media is the wrong culprit. The media today makes much of what content is of interest to media users.

If the auditoriums fill up, follow the media. Just as happened with Stadin Derby when it returned to the media map in 2015 after a 42-year hiatus.

