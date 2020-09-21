Comment The value-added debut of the number one player in Finnish golf went along the lines of its predecessors – was it from anywhere?

Finland current number one player in golf Sami Välimäki last week played in the first major tournament of his career at the US Open, two rounds with results of 78 (eight over par) and 76 (+6).

They had nothing to do with the weekend rounds, but Välimäki was eliminated far from the cut limit.

According to a man unknown to the world of top golf, the performance of 22-year-old Välimäki may not have come from anywhere. But you can see it another way.

Qualified among them were a dozen major winners From Tiger Woods from. On the result list, in the same result as Välimäki, there was, among other things, a triple major number one Jordan Spieth.

In the highly competitive men’s professional golf, the four annual major competitions are equivalent to the World Championships in many other sports. Even access to them is a great achievement for a Finnish player.

Välimäki’s 107th world debut took place in very difficult conditions. The US Open is generally considered the most difficult of the four majors because its brand involves tuning the current field extremely awkward. Now, on top of all that, it was played on the exceptionally challenging Winged Foot field in New York State.

From Välimäe became the third Finn to perform in men’s major competitions. Finland’s most successful player Mikko Ilonen made his major debut as an early 20-year-old amateur at the 2000 The Open Championship and was eliminated from further rounds by one stroke.

Mikko Korhonen in turn, had already won a European tour when playing at the age of 38 in 2018 in the first Major of his career. The result of the US PGA Championship was also a qualifier difference of three strokes.

So Välimäki continued along the same lines. Major competitions in golf are their own world, where really few succeed on the first attempt.

Välimäki did not reach his own level, as the best part of putting stalled, especially in the first half of the opening round and the direction of the approach shots was in the search.

However, Välimäki went on to draw on valuable experience, which, by all means, will be very useful in the coming years with a great start to his career.