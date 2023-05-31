Comment | The use of assistants abroad is justified in the media – but cooperation requires uncompromising principles and an iron-clad process

Iltalehti ended up removing dozens of Ukraine news from its pages when ambiguities were revealed about the work of a local assistant. The editors must strictly ensure that the readers can trust the published content under all circumstances, writes HS’s acting director. responsible editor-in-chief Antero Mukka.

German the quality weekly magazine Der Spiegel was faced with a real situation in December 2018. At that time it became clear that the star reporter Claas Relotius had falsified a large part of his stories.

The award-winning journalist had made up quotes in his reports, made up people or quoted people he had never met, made up events and venues. Doubts about the methods of operation arose only when the man’s journalist colleague became aware of the problems in individual stories.

Several of the stories that turned out to be fake had been nominated for a journalism award in Germany. Relotius was also awarded with many journalism awards, which made him one of the most successful journalists of his generation.

Spiegel established an expert commission to investigate the events and how similar abuses can be prevented in the future. The final report was published in May 2019. After the incident, Spiegel thoroughly changed many of its policies.

You can only lose trust once. It is lost quickly, but rebuilding is a long and arduous process.

This is especially true for journalism, which ultimately lives on the trust of its readers.

in Finland citizens’ trust in the news is at the top of the world and stronger than ever, according to the Reuters Institute survey 2022. Unlike elsewhere, our faith in the accuracy of the news has even strengthened in recent years.

Fake news has little growth platform in Finland.

Against this background, Iltalehti’s Tuesday ad There is significant news about the unethical activities of his assistant who worked in Ukraine. Due to ambiguities, Iltalehti ended up removing dozens of Ukraine news from its website. It had become clear to the newspaper that at least some of the photos allegedly taken by the assistant were not original. A well-founded suspicion arose that everything else in the stories might not necessarily be up to scratch.

The newspaper deleted all stories whose information it could not verify itself. The lack of trust in the assistant was obviously strong.

On Tuesday, also the German newspaper Die Welt announced to find out any possible flaws in the articles written by the same Ukrainian assistant.

A competitor the damage is not a cause for celebration in neighboring houses either. On the contrary, the case is an important reminder that journalistic processes must be in order even when working in exceptional circumstances. Those who report on a country at war must follow the same principles as others, whether it is their own reporter or an assistant.

There is no shortcut to authentic reporting from the front lines of the battles. If someone seems too imaginative to be true, it’s worth looking into the background of the story in more detail.

Helsingin Sanomat, like Iltalehti and many other international media outlets, uses partners when we report on Russia’s war of aggression. The work contribution of HS’s own editors and photographers in both Ukraine and Russia is the main focus, but the overall picture the readers get has been purposefully supplemented along the way. Some of the assistants work anonymously for security reasons.

Articles from contributors are mostly clearly marked with vignettes that are “Here in Ukraine” or “Letters from Russia”. The texts mostly describe the authors’ own, subjective experiences, and thus they clearly stand out from the actual news content. In addition to this, HS regularly publishes the Russian-language Meduza news service operating in exile articles delivered in Finnish.

Helsingin Sanomat, known for his Donbas Frontliner online media project, reports from the actual war zone Andri Dubtšakwhose photos have been published over the years in several of the world’s leading media.

The stories of the partners have quickly gained popularity among readers. The texts are often colored by a writing style that retains a certain authentic touch even after translation, which can also be characterized as fiction.

The war in Ukraine is not just any news topic, but a big cross-cutting theme of this time, which is the main topic of most news days. Helsingin Sanomat is committed to offering its readers an internationally competitive, expert, comprehensive and versatile picture of the situation every day.

Are have done our best so that readers can trust that the contributors’ texts also correspond to the principles on which the rest of our journalism is based. We have known some of the assistants for a long time, we have tried to verify everyone’s background as carefully as possible. All of our new partners are also professional journalists, many of them highly meritorious in their careers. We dare to trust them.

In home delivery, all assistant cooperation related to Ukraine and Russia is centralized to a separately appointed responsible person. The work is not just translation work, but thorough delivery of articles into Finnish. This means going through things line by line, verifying sources and spotting possible soft spots. Special verification is made regarding both the accuracy of the facts, the authenticity of the experiences and the origin of the photographs.

There is a constant discussion about journalistic principles with everyone. Everything must be done according to the principles that Helsingin Sanomat can stand behind.

In addition to this other security, we strive to ensure that the personal safety of our assistants or their loved ones is not compromised.

A foreigner origin does not make any assistant the weakest link in our chain. However, it is true that working especially in exceptional circumstances requires a strong journalistic identity – an understanding of one’s own role and principles that cannot be compromised. A shared understanding of journalism’s operating methods is not necessarily self-evident if the partner comes from a different culture. In Finland, we are rarely comprehensively committed to the ethical standards of journalism.

Even in Ukraine, independence from the country’s own armed forces is a necessity. Patience is also required from the assistant, so that the home delivery’s hunger for colorful stories is not satisfied by fraudulent means. The stories must correspond to reality, and coloring them with imagination is always a serious mistake – betraying the reader’s trust.

The reader may crave Russia’s misfortune, but it is not our job to predict against it with our factual information.

Every case that comes to light gives the departments the grounds to make sure once again that their own processes are in order. At Hesar, we do everything we can to be as proud of our assistants as we are of our own people. The courage to doubt and question is a special virtue when it comes to quality assurance.

By making sure can do a lot. However, at the bottom of everything is also the internal trust of the delivery community: we are doing important work, and everyone is doing their best. Human risk is related to everything where things are in the hands of people.

Even in the case of Iltalehti’s assistant, it is comforting that the fraud will eventually be caught.