Comment | The universities' unreasonable selection of certificates drove me to do something that felt stupid

The current certificate selection model requires perfection and sharp tactical ability from high school students. It is fortunate that it is now planned to be changed at least partially, writes Anette Partonen, editor of HS's urban editorial.

We'll talk again about the stress that high school students experience at the time of final exams. I remember these feelings vividly. Exactly five years ago, on March 15, 2019, I took the final matriculation exam required for my degree.

The stress reached me while I was sitting on a bench in the high school ballroom. An essay answer with the best grades had to be entered into the writing field of the computer's Abitti system.

My certificate was a pleasant surprise, but two A's and a decent performance in the entrance exams did not get me a place to study. I ended up in the second place, which I dramatically cried at my summer workplace, behind the counter of an ice cream kiosk.

I felt cheated.

In 2020, the certificate selection reform entered into force. I knew it meant that with a good enough certificate you could practically walk into the university.

So, during my gap year, I went to get my English degree as a board. Raising a good grade for completion seemed stupid on the level of principle. Besides, it cost money.

Many have gone to raise their grades for hundreds of euros. So “very good” is no longer enough when talking about the results of matriculation essays.

Young people we are driven to exhaustion even before the doors to postgraduate studies have time to open. Current effects of certificate selection can be seen not only as an increase in student choices, but also as more common mental health problems among high school students.

Choosing a certificate requires high school students to strive for perfection and the ability to be tactical. The scoring of mathematics and physics is emphasized even in fields where their knowledge is not essential.

These fields also included my own social science research interests.

At the beginning of high school, I chose between compulsory mathematics and Swedish purely on the basis of which teacher's classes it was more comfortable to sit in. Can you expect more from a 16-year-old?

HS told a doctor who became familiar with social media on Thursday Atte from Estonia, who graduated to his profession after a few twists and turns at the age of 37. The Estonian criticizes the fact that society forces young people to make decisions already in their teens that will affect the rest of their lives.

He claims that a person's frontal lobe can develop up to 30 years of age. The areas where a person makes rational decision-making and evaluating cause-and-effect relationships are located in the frontal lobe.

In spring In 2026, the scores for university certificate selection will be renewed. According to HS, the aim of the change is to communicate that it is worth studying in high school what interests you. In the future, for example, in social science fields, mathematics will no longer be scored separately.

The renewed model seems functional. It still doesn't remove the pressure and anxiety from the young people, which only affects a few test days.

Clarification March 15, 2024 at 9:23 p.m.: The point about the fact that mathematics is not scored separately in social science fields has been clarified.