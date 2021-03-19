Comment The United States plunged into a two-front war of words with China and Russia: in Finland, it is to be hoped that Biden will play his cards right

The difference between China and Russia is that China is a superpower whose influence is growing, writes foreign journalist Heikki Aittokoski.

19.3. 12:12

If there is interested in the plagues of the great leaders, it is worth preparing for a lot of popcorn for the home audience in the next few years. The fillings will be enough.

In superpower relations Joe Biden the presidency has begun with a two-front war of words. The United States is at odds with both superpower China and superpower Russia.

The still life is not new, but this week the war of words has accelerated to a new level.

On Wednesday US television channel ABC published Biden’s special interview. In its Russia section, Biden was asked if he liked the president Vladimir Putinia as a killer.

“I like it,” Biden replied.

The characterization of another head of state as a killer is very exceptional in superpower relations – regardless of what you think about the veracity of the characterization.

Of course, Putin did not fail to strike back.

Diplomacy the step patterns went so that the Russian ambassador to Washington was first called home. After a couple of days of statesmanlike waiting, Putin’s recorded comments were then released, which were vinoilevia.

Putin used the infancy of infants, which has been heard in Finnish courtyards for decades in numerous different variations: “He who says is ite.”

Putin was accompanied by smaller whiskers, such as the vice-chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

“Time has not treated him well,” Medvedev told Biden of a Russian news agency According to the cup.

Medvedev – the former president of Russia, whose position in the hierarchy of power has not been treated well by time – still relied on the developer of psychoanalysis.

“I can only quote Freudia: ‘Nothing in life becomes more expensive than illness and stupidity.’ ”

Biden is 78 years old, and Russian rhetoric uses the age card against him as viciously as his predecessor has done. Donald Trump.

The United States and between China, the sound weights are also steep and steep.

The critique peaked the night before Friday, Finnish time, when the first high-level meeting of superpowers in Biden’s term was held in the city of Anchorage, Alaska.

Read more: US-China high-level meeting in Alaska begins on icy signs – China calls for abandonment of “Cold War mentality”

The Anchorage Foreign Ministers’ Meeting could have been a useful meeting to try to build cooperation on issues where it is possible – such as now, for example, in the fight against climate change.

Instead, the meeting went on the basis of a press conference to tinker.

First United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised big questions about China:

“We are discussing our deep concern about China’s actions in, among others, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, as well as cyber-attacks on the United States and financial pressure from our allies.”

Blinken gave his own opening remarks in roughly two minutes, which had been agreed in advance by the parties. China’s Yang Jiechi instead, he embarked on a 15-minute artillery in which the United States was heard in many ways in honor.

Yang accused the United States of “inciting some countries to attack China.” He also skimped on the United States for its weakness.

“The United States is not in a position to say that it wants to talk to China about a strong starting point.”

Chinese leader Xi Jinpingin during the period, China has steadily moved in a more self-conscious and nationalist direction. This bullying involves mocking the United States as a weak and weakening power.

Russia is doing the same thing. The difference is that China is a superpower whose global influence is growing.

What conclusions can be drawn from the fact that Biden’s presidency has begun with a two-front war of words?

At least the message is clear. Under Biden’s leadership, the United States is ready to defend its interests and values ​​very strictly if necessary. It is to be hoped that Biden will play his cards right, because despite his flaws, the United States represents the values ​​of democracy and freedom.

The relationship between the United States and China is more significant globally. Year by year, it is becoming more apparent that there is a lack of leadership in the world. The end result of Mittelö is one of the biggest questions of this century.

A more significant relationship for Finland – at least for the time being – is between the United States and Russia. Everything that changes in Russia’s international position will sooner or later be reflected in Finland as well.

Biden the war of words between the two fronts will thus continue. China and Russia are both awkward and harsh states, so sparks are sure to throw.

The entertainment of the show is a whole other matter. It is basically about the peacefulness of coexistence. One has to hope that the popcorn doesn’t go down the wrong throat.