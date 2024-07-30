Comment | The United States got a kick out of the old-time sailing spirit – and Finland had to pay for it

Comment|The Americans have learned to play hard in their home waters, writes sports reporter Ari Pusa.

Paris

Finland Olympic sailing was slapped in the face with a wet rag on Tuesday.

Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka was disqualified in the 49er FX class in the last start of the day and the ninth start of the regatta so far.

The United States made a protest against the Finns. Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea had to make a sharp and spectacular move when dodging the Finns.

Based on the final text of the protest, the Americans are right, but according to the “old-time” behavior rules of the sport, boats on different sections of the course avoid protest situations with each other.

The Americans have learned to play hard in their home waters. If they wanted to, they could have avoided the Finns by lifting their boat in time in a slightly different direction.

It probably would have slowed them down less than the sharp and spectacular dodge made now, when the experienced Americans were chasing the young and inexperienced Finns who were in good positions.

It’s also word for word if you can’t find accurate locator information, eyewitnesses or footage of the situation.

In track sailing, such situations arise between boats on different legs or other situations. If and when the boat has the right of way, it should give way a little and maximize its speed or by letting the other one go.

In this way, the evasive boat stays in a better position than the evasive boat. These “compliments of service” are usually repaid.

Grönblom and Hoka still have a chance. The Finnish pair fell just one place out of the top ten medal starts. Before them, there are three basic starts left in the race.

Now, if ever, Finns should keep a cool head and a smile on their lips, even if the incident does not improve friendship.