Comment The torsion of the Esplanade’s car lanes will liven up the Coalition’s election setup

During this election period, the Demars, the Greens and the Left Alliance have swept the floor of the former power party, writes Marja Salomaa, HS’s city journalist.

Marja Salomaa­

If I would be the leader of the Helsinki Coalition’s municipal election campaign, I would be quite satisfied with the activities of the neighboring parties at the moment.

I would welcome the opening of the pedestrian center of the Demarites, the Greens and the Left Alliance, which is once again investigating, among other things, the reduction of car traffic on the Esplanades.

I would also be struck by the decision of the Western Helsinki tramway and the tilting of the Kruunusiltoj tramway.

These three news items combine things the Coalition likes to talk about: rail projects don’t stay on budget and motorists are drawn.

For the Coalition Party, these are the feed on the shoulder of the municipal election campaign.

Last Wednesday’s city council’s discussion of the western Helsinki tramway went according to traditional notes.

The Coalition Party painted a picture of large-scale cost overruns, which they say are inevitable, as the implementation decision will be made on the basis of a master plan of about 160 million euros.

Deputy Mayor of the Greens Anni Sinnemäki tried to say that the estimate is the result of exceptionally careful preparation, as it is based on the costs incurred in the construction of the Raide-Joker.

The new line is only coming five kilometers from Vihdintie to Kannelmäki and a couple of kilometers to Topeliuksenkatu and Fredrikinkatu.

In addition, the state is participating with 105 million euros in the total project, the total amount of which, including street improvements, will rise to 265 million euros. For example, for the EUR 386 million Raide-Joker, the state pays 84 million.

Temporary information The Alliance negotiations for the Laajasalo tram, or the Crown Bridges tram link, said that the costs of this project would increase by about 90 million euros from what the council had authorized in due course.

Raide-Joker’s target price rose almost as much in the alliance-phase cost negotiations. For comparison, the Raide-Joker will have a new track of 25 kilometers, and the Kruunusiltojen tramway ten kilometers.

The main reason for the increase in the cost of the Kruunusiltot tramway is that the street construction of Hakaniemenranta and Kaivokatu with pipelines and demolition is more expensive than expected. The giant bridge contract will be decided as its own contract in April.

The well street is planned to be the final stop of the Laajasalo tram, but for the Coalition Party this option is poison. Coalition politicians see that bringing two new pairs of rails to Kaivokatu would inevitably lead to a ban on passing cars.

And if you listen to the Greens, the fears of the Coalition members are justified. The transformation of Kaivokatu into a public transport street has long sprouted in the minds of the Greens.

So deputy mayor Pia Pakarinen (Kok) and the leader of the council group Daniel Sazonov In the aftermath of the Kruunusilta news, (kok) raised the option of Rautatientori as an alternative terminus for the Laajasalo tramway.

From the Coalition Party’s point of view, the option has two advantages: the passage of Kaivokatu will not be questioned and the renovation of Kaivokatu should not be started right now.

Since everything is connected to everything, Kaivokatu is also at the center of the development of Helsinki’s pedestrian center. The walking streams at the main train station are so awesome that the green lights on the sidewalks and guardrails don’t want to be enough. Something should be done about it.

No new openings have been made in Helsinki for the development of the pedestrian center. The most recent renovation was Keskuskatu pedestrian square, which was completed in 2014.

During this election period, the Coalition has lost the battle for the central tunnel, the postponement of the Kalasatama tramway and the postponement of the Western Helsinki tramway. In the previous season, there was a loss from turning Hämeentie into a public transport street.

The planning of the Viikin-Malmi light rail line, which the state has promised to finance in the land use, housing and transport (mal) contract with more than seven million euros, should start this spring. This is how this becomes a twist.