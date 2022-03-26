Comment The time trials at the latest showed it: Saudi Arabia needs to be removed from the F1 calendar

The safety of the Jeddah track has caused headaches, writes HS sports journalist Jan Vilén in a comment.

Saudi-Arabian Driving the F1 race has been heavily questioned in recent days, and more gasoline flew into the flames on Saturday.

Concerns about human rights and security were already raised before the race weekend. In Saudi Arabia, 81 people were executed the previous Saturday. The human rights organization Amnesty is calling for the abolition of the death penalty.

Safety concerns were affected by events near the Jeddah track a week before the race.

The race organizers assured the safety of the event, but during Friday’s rehearsals, a heavy cloud of smoke spread into the sky in Jeddah about ten kilometers from the track. It was an explosion at a local oil refinery caused by a new missile strike.

According to the news agency Reuters, behind the explosion was an operation by a huthi guerrilla group in Yemen.

International the leadership of the FIA ​​and F1 Series of the Automobile Federation as well as the drivers and team leaders met after the second rehearsals to discuss the matter. Some of the drivers reportedly did not want to continue the race weekend, but it was still decided to continue the weekend as normal.

Saturday at Mercedes Lewis Hamilton was clearly bothered when asked about the continuation of the race weekend.

“We made the decision as a stable,” Hamilton said after a moment of hesitation in the V Sport broadcast.

Human rights and in addition to the war, sporting issues are also in favor of cleaning up Saudi Arabia’s race from next year’s calendar.

The F1 series glows Jeddah as the fastest street track in the world. That is certainly the case, but as such it is very dangerous.

By any logic, a speed of more than 250 kilometers on average, combined with concrete walls framing the track, is not a safe equation.

It became a palpable example when Haasin Mick Schumacher collided with a wall due to a small driving error. The car was completely scrapped and Schumacher was transported for a medical examination.

The time trials were interrupted for almost an hour when the track was cleaned up.

Also Williams Nicholas Latifin the run-out caused a long break in the first section of time trials.

And now it’s just a matter of time trial. It is a wonder if there is no rumble in the race, with the result that the race will be interrupted at worst for a long time.

Human rights, war, security. Is anything else needed?