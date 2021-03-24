Comment The Tappara corona mix in Tampere took place at an embarrassing and dangerous moment

When Sanna Marin’s government planned restrictions on movement to Finland, Tappara decided to let athletes infected with the coronavirus skate. It says something about the discretion of sports decision-makers, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS Sports.

Hockey The activities of the Tampere-based Tappara Society show that the year is a short time for sports people to learn new things.

Ilta-Sanomat reports on Tuesday, Tappara’s sports director Jukka Rautakorven instructed two young athletes who passed a positive corona test but were asymptomatic to train independently in the Hakametsä training hall.

According to Rautakorvi, the idea was to guarantee players the opportunity to maintain a feel for the playoffs during the corona quarantine.

The incident is confusing at a time when the whole world has been fighting the coronavirus for a year now, and three League teams, for example, are quarantined because of the epidemic.

When the matter became clear, Rautakorpi promised that such nonsense would not happen again. The club, for its part, apologized in the press release resentment and negative publicity for its supporters, partners and the hockey community.

Hopefully, Tappara also apologized to his young athletes, whom he put in a difficult position by allowing and encouraging training.

Finnish in terms of sports and exercise, Tappara’s mixing took place at an embarrassing and dangerous moment.

After the country’s government has been considering a Tampere prime minister in recent weeks Sanna Marinin (sd) led by movement restrictions to curb the corona epidemic, an experienced puckman decided to command his young athletes carrying the virus to skate.

It is easy to imagine that, for example, in the Olympic Committee, Tappara’s hustle and bustle has caused cold tremors, because, a little more broadly, there is more to the game than the playoffs in the Finnish Championship series.

Sports decision-makers have been accused of being bad lobbyists, but a good achievement can be seen, for example, in the fact that the government has allowed hobbyists under the age of 12 to continue, at least until now, even though the corona situation has darkened day by day.

It is also clear that, by its actions, Tappara also endangered the health of athletes infected with corona and exposed the staff of the ice rink they used. However, the hall was closed and now it can be detrimental to non-Tappara athletes as well.

You can try to get something good out of what happened, as it revealed problems related to the atmosphere and peculiarity of the sport. Even too few dare to question the foolish ideas of their own leaders.