Comment | The Taliban looked to Iran and saw that women’s education is dangerous

Iranian women are educated and no longer content with discrimination. The Taliban’s decision to ban women’s higher education may have been linked to the protests in Iran.

Tuesday the Islamic extremist Taliban announced that women will no longer be allowed to study in Afghan universities.

The decision had been feared since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021.

Why were women allowed to study at the university for another year and a half after the occupation of the country, and why was study banned just now?

At least one reason may be the events in neighboring Iran.

in Iran an exceptionally strong protest movement has emerged over the course of the autumn. It started against the dress code after the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the chastity police in September.

Of course, the Taliban follows the events of the neighboring country closely. The Taliban may have thought it safer to end the studies before the female students learn to be too critical.

According to many experts, Iranian women have risen up in resistance precisely because of their high level of education. The Islamic Revolution of 1979 was a disaster for Iranian freedoms. However, the level of education has undeniably improved, especially the level of education of women.

The starting point was backwards. In 1978, only a quarter of women in Iran could read, as in Afghanistan now.

Practically all Iranian girls now attend primary school, and female literacy has risen to over 80 percent. More than half of Iranian women take part in higher education – the number has increased 20-fold since the 1970s and is a good achievement even internationally.

Iran’s the goal of the revolution was to create a modern republic ruled by conservative Islam. The goal is contradictory and therefore impossible. But no one disputes the importance of education in Iran.

In the early 1980s, girls studied according to their own curriculum.

A reformist president Mohammad Khatami during the beginning of the 2000s, education became equal. Conservatives have turned the screw back, but Iranian women have long been more educated than men.

The reality is not as rosy as the numbers suggest. Women cannot choose all subjects. Academic freedom is limited, and for women it is even more limited. The sexes study separately, and the level of education for women is lower.

Still, the level of education of Iranian women is undeniably high, and discrimination against Iranian women in the labor market is even more blatant. Women get a good education, but end up as housewives and unemployed. Women’s freedom is restricted in legislation in many ways, dress codes being only one of them.

Iran therefore has the opposite attitude to education as the Taliban.

It’s a cruel joke that the word The Taliban means students. in rural Afghanistan Taleb is a man who memorizes the teachings of Islam in Koranic schools. Critical scientific information is considered by the Taliban to be suspicious and contrary to the word of God.

So it is very possible that the Taliban got the impetus to ban women’s university studies after watching the protests in Iran.

But surely the women of Afghanistan have learned from Iran. The decision to ban university studies sparked protests, even though open demonstrations are very dangerous in Afghanistan.

The Taliban is the same as before, but Afghanistan is not.

Male students have started a study strike. No one will study if everyone is not allowed to study, is the message.