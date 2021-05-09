Comment The tactical bet of the Mercedes team was great, but Valtteri Bottas became an increasingly difficult side follower

In Barcelona, ​​Mercedes’ tactical expertise was state-of-the-art and only served Hamilton, writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Formula the seasonal setting of the ones has been clear for a long time, but on sunday it became even more pronounced. The victory of the World Series will be driven by the Mercedes team Lewis Hamilton and Redbullin Max Verstappen.

With a Finnish driver in Mercedes Valtteri Bottas has a significant role to play here, but it is supporting Hamilton and guaranteeing a victory in the World Cup between teams for Mercedes.

After leaving on Sunday, “something” happened to Bottas and he suddenly lost his third place for a long time at Ferrari Charles Leclercille. In the end, it did not take the Finn to third place, which was the maximum performance for him in this competition.

In Barcelona Mercedes ’tactical expertise was top notch and it served Hamilton alone. It also led to a classic stable decision: Bottas was told that Hamilton had to be let go so that the British Verstappen yacht would not slow down.

Mercedes has used the same tactic in the past: going for an “extra” tire change and eventually getting to victory. This was the case, for example, in Budapest in 2019 – and not surprisingly, Hamilton was a torturer at the time.

At least small points for Bottas: he didn’t let his teammate pass by right away, but kept him behind for a while. But the position of the second driver is already clear, after four races.