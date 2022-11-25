Comment | The Swedish spy trial is historically serious

The brothers are accused of spying for Russia. The suspect, who worked at Säpo and the defense forces, has gained access to information that would be a disaster if it ended up in Russia’s hands, writes HS Stockholm correspondent Jussi Sippola.

Stockholm

Stockholm a historic trial began on Friday in room number 37 of the district court.

Two of the Swedish brothers are accused, among other things, of gross espionage for Russia.

Many experts consider the case possibly the most serious suspicion of espionage in Swedish history.

Friday morning a large group of journalists is waiting in front of the hall. However, the hall is small, and not everyone is willing fit in. Helsingin Sanomat is also excluded.

Fortunately, Sweden’s TV4 broadcasts the events of the hall live. After the opening speeches, the outsiders must leave. The hall doors will be closed.

The legal proceedings, which last more than a week, are practically completely behind closed doors.

The witnesses in the case are also secret. Many of them live a secret life anyway, because they work undercover in the intelligence and security police.

The trial deals with the absolute most secret material that Sweden has, describes the prosecutor Mats Ljunqvist.

According to the prosecutor, the brothers have worked for the Russian military intelligence GRU for ten years. They have transmitted secret information to Russia in various ways and thus harmed Sweden’s security, the indictments describe.

Read more: The trial against the brothers accused of spying on Russia begins: the hall is searched for microphones

Senior one of the brothers arrived in the hall in a neat suit, the younger one in a prison uniform, Swedish media reports.

The brothers deny having committed any crimes.

They have been imprisoned for over a year. On Friday, they saw each other for the first time since their imprisonment.

The older of the brothers has had a spectacular career in Sweden.

Born in Iran Peyman Kia42, has held significant positions in the security police, the defense forces, the customs agency and the food agency.

According to Dagens Nyheter, he would also have worked in the highly secret KSI department of the Defense Forces Intelligence.

Younger brother, 35 years old Payam Kiaaccording to the indictment, helped by participating in the planning of the act and managing contacts with Russia and the GRU.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter has photographed suspicions of espionage as a possible “security disaster”.

The brothers have had access to, among other things, the name list of people working for Säpo. It is possible that for several years Russia has had a direct line to the core of Swedish intelligence and state secrets related to Sweden’s defense.

In addition, Russia may have become aware of intelligence sources whose lives may be in danger due to the disclosed information.

Espionage could have caused enormous damage, above all to Sweden, but possibly also to Sweden’s partner countries such as Finland.

Another serious suspicion of espionage was also revealed this week. The Russian-born couple is suspected of being guilty of espionage, which would also have lasted ten years. According to information from Aftonbladet, the suspected man would also be connected to the GRU.

Säpo has not said which state these suspects allegedly worked for.

Read more: Suspected spy connected to Russian military intelligence, according to HS information, also connected to Finland through the company

Suspicions of espionage have been revealed in a situation where Sweden and the rest of Europe have had to calibrate their attitude towards Russia.

Russia is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine and has declared that it will fight against the entire West. The energy that used to connect Europe and Russia has become a tool of warfare.

At a moment like this, the district court in Stockholm is trying to find out whether the Swedish brothers are guilty of espionage for Russia.

The defense of the brothers starts from the fact that the brothers are innocent. Younger brother’s lawyer Björn Sandin told Swedish Radio that there was no concrete evidence that the suspect had worked for Russia.

In a rule of law, the law decides.

In the corridor leading to hall number 37 stands a statue that reflects the long history of Sweden’s rule of law. The name of the statue is Kopparmatte.

It is a copy of the statue that stood in the 17th and 18th centuries in the city center, on Gamla Stan’s Stortorget. The statue stood atop a stake of shame and was meant to warn of the dangers of the criminal’s path.

The statue is holding twigs for corporal punishment.

The statue also reveals the long history of the relationship between Sweden and Russia. When the threatening Kopparmate stood on Stortorget, the king of Sweden was known as the “warrior king”. Charles XII.

Charles XII also fought in the Great Northern War against Russia and eventually lost. The whole of Sweden was about to collapse, and that was the end of Sweden’s great power era.

His wars didn’t seem to make much sense either.