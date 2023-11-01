Comment | The surprising outcome of the dispute in Helsinki: all parties won

A new site for the planned ice sports center in Myllypuro, Helsinki was found surprisingly easily, writes news producer Tero Hakola.

If there is a will, there are solutions. Sometimes the will is surprisingly easy to find.

Helsinki’s Myllypuro skating rink project Pulling Janne Hänninen said on Tuesday that a new location for the hall has been found in the very nearby area of ​​Roihupello.

The new plot is located only half a kilometer from Matokallio, where the speed skating rink was originally supposed to be built.

This was a surprising result, because the location of the hall had become the object of a dispute between nature lovers and athletes, in which the city’s decision-makers also had a big contribution.

Nature activists and local residents raised concerns about the project, which threatened the rock forest. There aren’t many natural sites like Matokallio inside Ring I anymore.

The project grew into a symbol of the destruction of urban nature, although not a single tree was felled from Matokallio or the rock was blown up.

How a fat dispute refined into a win-win solution?

Myllypuro’s Matokallio was nominated as a place for a skating rink for a long time, and there is a plan from 2006 that allows construction.

The representatives of the city, and after them the leaders of the hall projects, repeated for years that it is not easy to find another suitable plot of land for a large ice sports center in Helsinki.

When public opinion turned against the project, a miracle happened.

“ In addition to everything, the plot is wasteland and should not have any special nature values.

The matter took a new direction last April, when the deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki Konahti gave a clear message to Helsinki’s civil service and the leaders of the hall project: find another place.

And when they really started looking for another place, one was found surprisingly close – only 500 meters from Matokallio.

In addition to everything, the plot seems to be extremely well suited for the operators of the hall.

“We went through several lots, and we liked this one. We are cautiously hopeful,” Janne Hänninen stated on Tuesday.

When in the previous location, the skating rink would have destroyed a rock popular with outdoor enthusiasts, the new lot is located in the same area as the subway and tram depot.

It is also cheaper to build on the proposed plot than in the Matokallio area. It is essential, especially when construction costs have skyrocketed in recent years.

And if the project comes to fruition, you would be able to skate on the new expressway. The stop is located almost next to the main entrance.

In addition to everything, the plot is wasteland and should not have any special nature values. Everything is fine, as long as we can still be sure of the suitability of the formula.

to Helsinki finding a suitable solution is good, because the city’s approach to building large sports venues has been tight-lipped or at least cautious.

The arena project Garden, led by the IFK of Helsinki, could have survived if the city had actively promoted it from the beginning.

Now that debt and construction are expensive and the housing market is in a slump, getting the Garden project to the finish line is much more difficult, even though there is now understanding from the city.

