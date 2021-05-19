Comment The surprising influx of migrants from Morocco to Spain is explained by Donald Trump and Israel

Thousands the influx of migrants into the Spanish city of Ceuta came as a surprise early this week. The popularity of the Spanish regions of Ceuta and Melilla off the coast of Morocco among Africans seeking to enter the EU has declined in a couple of years since the EU and Morocco reached an agreement on the control of migratory flows with the help of money.

During Monday and Tuesday, about 8,000 people swam, waded or rowed in an inflatable boat in Ceuta, compared to 1,755 throughout the past year and mainly across the border fence. At least at first, the Moroccan border guards did not seem to be particularly enthusiastic about the events of the beginning of the week.

It was soon revealed that a large proportion of the entrants were young Moroccan men. In the past, Spanish migrants have been sought through Ceuta and Melilla, mainly by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. Suspicion arose of a deliberate operation by Morocco.

Spanish and Morocco had already become inflamed, as Spain released the 71-year-old leader of the Polisario rebel movement in Western Sahara against Morocco; Brahim Ghalin sneak into Spain for treatment for coronary infection.

Ghali was flown on 21 April from the Sahrawi refugee government camp headquarters in Tindouf, Algeria, to the hospital in Logroño, Spain, by the wrong person. Morocco protests and declares retaliation for granting asylum to former Catalan regional director, current MEP Carles Puigdemontille, which declared Catalonia unilaterally independent in the autumn of 2017 and fled the criminal charges brought by Spain to Belgium.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez flew to Rabat to remind Morocco of its international obligations. Foreign minister Arancha González Laya invited the Moroccan Ambassador to Madrid for an interview. Rabat responded by inviting his Spanish ambassador home.

Thousands of migrants, refugees or those who swam in Ceuta seem to be part of the diplomatic crisis in Western Sahara, the former Spanish colony of Morocco.

The Spanish colonial rule in Western Sahara ended 45 years ago, and the Polisario’s ceasefire with Morocco, which pursued the region’s independence, has lasted for at least for the most part for thirty years.

So why did the dispute start in the spring of 2021? The answer is Donald Trump.

The United States in the final year of his term, former President Trump decided to hold peace in the Middle East. In January 2020, he unveiled his peace plan, in which the United States gave its support to the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu requirements in the West Bank Palestinian Territory.

Next, Trump began to recruit new supporters for Israel, in his style through various bilateral deals.

The first to turn was Kosovo, which agreed to recognize Israel in September. At the same time, Serbia said it would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump put money in the game: in addition to economic cooperation between Serbia and Kosovo, a billion-dollar Kosovo investment program and economic development cooperation was later agreed in Belgrade.

The friendship of Israel with Muslim-majority Kosovo was an achievement. Next, Trump attracted the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan to open relations with Israel. The fourth Arab country was Morocco.

Trump and the King of Morocco Mohammed VI agreed in a telephone conversation last December 10 that Morocco would recognize Israel. At the same time, Trump promised that the United States would turn its sleigh and recognize Western Sahara as belonging to Morocco – contrary to the old UN and EU position.

“Today is another historic breakthrough!” Trump tweeted to the news agency Reuters by. “A huge victory for peace in the Middle East!”

The matter did not remain Trump’s promise. The United States formally recognized Western Sahara as part of Morocco on 9 January.

The next day – ten days before Joe Biden inauguration – US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer traveled with his entourage along with the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nassir Bouritan with the coastal city of Western Sahara, Dakhla, to “inaugurate” a planned U.S. consulate there, for which, however, no property has yet been found.

The choice of the city was a statement about the whole region belonging to Morocco. El Aaiún, with a population of two hundred thousand, considered the capital of Western Sahara, is located in the northern part of the region, near the Moroccan border. Two thirds of Western Sahara is held by Morocco.

“Our journey is a new historical milestone in the 200-year friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States,” Fischer glowed on the Delegation’s website.

Biden position has not been resolved and the EU has been silent. Indeed, the hospitalization in Spain of Ghana, which has been declared the leader of the “Saharan Arab Republic”, was then a great disappointment to the Moroccan leadership.

“The Moroccan authorities have expected other Western countries to follow the example of the United States,” Professor of International Relations at the British University of Exeter Irene Fernández-Molina commented on news agency AFP on Tuesday. According to the professor, Ghali is the “main enemy” of the Moroccan leadership and his hospitalization is, from Morocco’s point of view, a “hostile act” from Spain.

Morocco’s vigorous policy may also pay off, as it draws the right line: refugee issues in the Mediterranean are anything but indifferent to the EU.

“As far as Spain is concerned, Morocco has strong cards in its hands, in other words, the control of migrants,” Fernández-Molina points out.

“The message is that without cooperation on migration control with Morocco, Spain will be in trouble,” said a professor at Complutense University in Madrid. Isaias Barrenada commented to AFP.

Spanish the Supreme Court demanded Ghalia last summer to be held accountable for Polisario’s human rights abuses following an NGO lawsuit. The court renewed the claim on Tuesday after learning that the suspect was on Spanish soil.

Read also: A record 8,000 migrants swam and waded into the EU in Ceuta since Monday, with Morocco and Spain in the air.

Read also: Trump’s peace plan: a state for Palestine, a large part of the West Bank for Israel – map shows proposed borders.

Read also: With a confusing agreement, Trump turned Balkan peace efforts to victory in the Middle East.