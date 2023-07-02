Comment | The superior Verstappen can even afford arrogance

Red Bull’s speed has been overwhelming this season, and the championship can be decided even earlier compared to last season.

2.7. 18:31

by Sergio Perez qualifying in Austria failed miserably. Red Bull’s other driver was left in the 15th grid when the times were abandoned due to breaking the track limits.

The end result: lots of passings and third place, and the podium was not even remotely close. As usual, a teammate drove to victory Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s overwhelming pace leaves the others in the role of a complete bystander this season. The team has nine race wins without giving a single one to others.

The superior Verstappen can even afford arrogance. At the end of the race, the Dutchman wanted to go to the pits to get new tires so that he could drive an even faster lap, which would bring one more World Cup point. Say goodbye to the second rider to Charles Leclerc was at that stage 3–4 seconds more than a successful pit stop requires.

A failure would have taken away the victory, but with a 70-point World Cup lead, it’s good to show who is the rooster on the prowl.

Last year, Verstappen secured his championship in the Japanese race, which was the fifth and last race of the season. The current season is going in a direction where the championship will be celebrated even earlier.