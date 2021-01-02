Comment The success of Linn Svahn’s skiing in Sweden is reminiscent of Anita Korva’s perverted career development and the problem of the duration of Finnish individual sports

Thence is less than two years old as a skier Anita Korva grabbed three bronze medals at the World Championships for under-20s in Lahti.

In those three races of Sweden City Svahn reached places 4, 11 and 20. The closest substitute Svahn reached in the sprint.

Now Svahn already has six wins in the World Cup, and thanks to the two most recent, he is leading the Tour de Ski for the first time.

Instead, Korva’s career has been so-called devastated due to health problems that have been described as mystical, among other things, and competition has also been prevented.

“If there are physical problems and the workout feels pretty shit all the time, so little does it make you wonder where that fault is,” Korva said before Christmas. In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat.

Just now the development curves of these 21-year-old women are in a dull position from Korva’s point of view, but if a Finn gets out of his problems, a rise towards Svahn’s level is probably still entirely possible.

In this context, the unfortunate problem of the duration of Finnish individual sports inevitably comes to mind, that international success in youth series leads very slowly to a similar level in adults and unnecessarily often not at all.

Somehow it just feels like Sweden, for example, is doing better than we are.

At the beginning of on the normal journeys of the aforementioned World Championships, Sweden placed ahead of the Ear Frida Karlsson (by far) and Norway Helene Marie Fossesholm.

Now, along with Svahn, Karlsson is the world star of the sport and the winner of the Tour, and only 19-year-old Fossesholm has risen to the top of Norway.