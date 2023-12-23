Comment | The story of the sea lion reminded us that the spirit of nature conservation has lived in literature for a long time

The novelty novel transported my thoughts to the bookshelf of my childhood summer house and to the fates of birds.

While reading thoughts often go to side paths. That happened to me when I read Iida Turpeinen praised, rewarded Living things– novel.

Suddenly, I was no longer following the tracks of the Steller's sea cow, which became extinct in the 18th century, or its skeleton that had traveled to Finland. I was on the bookshelf of my childhood summer house, in my hand Arvo Aallassen novel Spots in the mirror of the sea (1958).

Cottage shelves are exciting collections. Now Grab -fishing photos and frayed Selected Fires, for example, there are pieces from the Riks series and parts II and III of a love trilogy from the 1930s.

And that Spots in the mirror of the sea: the only book for adults by journalist and youth author Aallas (1930–1976). In it, he tells (apparently autofictionally) about a man who gets tired of his job in a newspaper house and goes to the nature reserve of the Loviisa outer archipelago for the summer with two biologists.

I loved the book when I was little, not least because from our summer house there is only twenty kilometers of open sea to the unnamed but easily recognizable Aspskär bird island group.

Birds nested there – and still nest – that were rarely seen on our more sheltered nearby islands: sea geese, terns, even the highly endangered southern terns.

The fates of birds vividly dramatized by Aallas made a deep impression on the ten-year-old. Equally interesting was the three men's ascetic life together, the monotony of which is broken mainly by the visits of fishermen from nearby islands.

He describes the course of the summer, from spring change to heat and thunderstorms, with downright ecstasy.

all this came back to me as I read Alive, and I wonder if Turpeinen is also familiar with Aallas's novel. Let's be Even the living ones At Aspskär, although more than thirty years earlier.

Namely, one of the human destinies it presents, connected by the steller's sea cow John Grönvall, who already in the 1920s rented the islands to his brothers to protect the birds. It was largely because of that that they became a nature reserve in 1953.

In living ones Grönvall is depicted preventing drunken hunters from landing. Unfortunately, the poaching scene in Aallas goes further: dozens of baby chicks are killed and boiled.

However, since the islands already had the protection of the law in the 1950s, the birdmen in the novel can report what happened and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Aallas wrote mostly comedies and juvenile books with dubious names like Vinosilmä arrived at the port. Spots in the mirror of the sea however, has stood the test of time surprisingly well both as a description of nature and as fiction.

I have Iida Turpeis to thank for this observation, and it also leads to another, more important one.

Although Living things brings out how late in history man began to protect nature from himself, since then the ethos has remained alive in literature from decade to decade.

