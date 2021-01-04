Comment The startling Trump tape includes a president who believes in his own conspiracies and threatens social peace

Trump is still looking for new voices for himself from online conspiracy theories and threatening his party crowd. Now that the United States should prepare for the celebrations of the change of power, Americans must be concerned for their peace and democracy, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

The On the night between Sunday and Monday, the Washington Post published a news in Finnish time that represents bleeding journalism at its purest.

Someone had sent the magazine for an hour and two minutes to the editorial office recording, with the president Donald Trump could have committed an offense in violation of federal election law in addition to an official offense.

The tape shows how Trump is calling the top election authority in the state of Georgia on the phone Brad Raffenspergeria to find at least 11,780 new votes for Trump in the November presidential election. It would take him to a one-vote victory in Georgia, where he lost to a Democrat who won the presidential election To Joe Biden With 11,779 votes.

The ribbon causes cold tremors, for example, because elections have been held, votes have been counted and the winner has been known for weeks. Trump and his supporters have lost about 60 different legal battles from the election to the federal Supreme Court.

When I saw the news of the fuss, I first thought it was an old recording from November or December. But it was from a call that was made only a couple of days ago, on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Trump’s battle for the election victory continues furiously 60 days after election day.

Call during which Trump recycled Secretary of State Raffensperger and his attorney Ryan Germany conspiracy theories circulating online about all the ways in which the Georgian election was allegedly robbed. Trump, for example, said that by examining memoirs, among other things, his assistants had found out that “closer to 5,000” dead people voted in Georgia.

“Mr. President, the challenge is that your information is false… Two dead people voted,” Raffensperger said, referring to reports that illegal votes had been cast on behalf of the two dead Georgians.

Trump’s allegations of major election fraud are based on evidence “found” by his team. Listening to the tape, the conspiracy theorists of internet conspiracy to “do your own research” repeatedly come to mind, which would reveal the vicious plots that threaten the world. Investigations by the federal and state authorities and a general perception of truth or reality do not weigh in on this worldview.

Trumpin, the attorneys and chief of staff involved in the call Mark Meadowsin according to the president, there are 25 different “categories” in which electoral fraud would have taken place. In doing so, they tried to convince Raffensperger, a member of Trump’s Republican Party, whose job was to investigate alleged fraudulent attempts and who counted Georgia’s votes three times.

Call during it became apparent that Trump and his associates were approaching other electoral state authorities and Republican politicians with similar demands. In addition to Georgia, he would need a “victory,” that is, a change in official results in many other states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

During the call, Trump tried to appeal to Raffensperger’s party loyalty. He hinted at the possibility that Republicans will be known to have defeated Republicans in Tuesday’s two senatorial elections unless the president and his supporters hear good news about changing the election result beforehand.

Eventually, Trump adopted mafia-like extracts. He said Raffensperger is committing a crime because he is accepting a “corrupt election result”.

“You know it’s a crime. And you know you can’t let that happen. It’s a big risk for you [Raffensperger] and to you Ryan [Germany], ”Trump said.

Raffensperger knows the big risks, for he and her Tricia-wives have received numerous death threats from Trump support forces. Trump has previously branded Raffensperger with the Stalinist term “the enemy of the people”.

Very the coldest part of Saturday’s call is the certainty that Trump’s voice conveys. The impression is that he really believes he won the election. In the images fed by Trump and this close circle, Trump won in Georgia by hundreds of thousands of votes and now party comrades should jesus him only by finding a fraction of these fraudulently stolen votes.

The impression of Trump’s faith in conspiracies was reinforced by the fact that, on some more shattered rumors, he tried to fish for confirmation of his claims from Raffensperger and Germany.

“Do you think it’s possible that voices were shredded in Fulton County? Because that was rumored to happen, ”Trump said.

Trump’s call, in fact, continues the uninterrupted election campaign he has been waging against Joe Biden since at least July 25, 2019. At the time, he called the President of Ukraine To Volodymyr Zelensky and asked him to help him blacken Biden and his son Hunter Bidenia.

Trump complied with his request by cutting off military support to Ukraine. A half-hour phone call brought Trump for the official criminal charges, but he survived with the support of a majority of Senate Republicans last year in February.

This on Wednesday of the week, the election result should be formally blessed at a two-chamber congressional event, but Republicans who support Trump are trying to overturn the election result by at least two different methods.

They are seen as desperate attempts, but nonetheless, they tell of the fear Trump caused among his party’s politicians. And, of course, the opportunism of many Republicans is trying to gain the favor of Trump’s supporters.

There are additional fears associated with Wednesday because many supporters of Trump and possibly armed groups want to come to Washington to show their support for the president. Trump himself has encouraged his supporters to “put a stop to theft”.

Only a few hours after The Washington Post published a tape of Trump’s call to Georgia’s highest electoral authority, the newspaper had another blockbuster news, this time opinion paper in terms of. In the letter, ten former defense ministers stated that “the armed forces do not determine the outcome of the U.S. election”.

The letter was signed by all surviving former Republican defense ministers Dick Cheney democrat William Perryyn. They have a huge relationship networks in US politics, and can only imagine the amount of care, which has led to a quite exceptional writing a joint publication.

The message of the writing was that now that the United States should prepare for formalities, celebrations, and a peaceful change of power, Americans must be concerned for their peace and democracy.