Comment | The song of my life was a show of five men carved from the same wood, but the story of one was above the others

The song of my life was exactly as it was composed. This is what you get when five risk-averse middle-aged men are chosen as guests. Thank God we have Katja Ståhl, writes Mari Koppinen.

If the five candidates for next year’s presidential election should be judged on creativity and ingenuity, then that’s bye and bye.

Finland will have predictable boredom as its leader, if one of these gentlemen happens to be elected president.

Reasoning, intuition and human knowledge don’t seem to be their best helpers, so miserably they guessed each other’s songs.

This one everything was revealed on Saturday night The song of my life program, Yleisradio’s favorite, which was now broadcast live from Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

This time there were five real-life competitors, the presidential candidates Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto, Jussi Halla-aho, Olli Rehn and Alexander Stubb. Sari Essayah, Lee Andersson and Hjallis Harkimo had been rudely left on the beach.

Essayah and Andersson’s non-invitation was justified by the fact that they had already been guests before. It didn’t hurt that it used to be The song of my life – also seen Haavisto and Aaltola on the sofa. No one from Yle even explained Harkimo’s absence.

Demariraukai doesn’t even have its own official candidate yet. It was possible to get a head start there in the camp, because the visibility the candidates now got was something that no amount of money and going around the turf market can get.

But those left on the beach should not cry. About the song of my life there will hardly be a president-maker as obviously as it came A familiar story from the Show in 1994. It has allegedly raised Martti Ahtisaaren as the winner of the presidential race. Just because he managed to mention the words “peijona” and “son of Karelia”.

Now the Finns’ hearts were not able to be attached to the same strong weapons.

I am regular viewer of the show and I love to guess which song is by which guest. In general, there is always room for a good amount of confusion, twists and surprises.

This episode offered a surprise on a completely different level: now you could guess who it belongs to from the beginning of every single song.

Unbelievably boring! Thank God there was a host Katja Ståhlwhose cutting throws and sense of humor can be trusted.

The only exception was Pekka Haavisto, whose Hallelujah was such a generic choice as a song that it would have suited just about anyone. Diandra and Tero Vesterinen luckily they made the classic an experience.

Musically, the episode did not offer as much joy of new discovery, variability and jubilation as usual. Band Kalle Torniainen led and the soloists certainly did their best and succeeded.

But what do you do when the candidates had chosen mostly middle-of-the-road music, suitable for Radio Suomen’s playlists. Everyone heard the desire to choose what the people would like. Risks were avoided. If only nobody would get nervous.

Or the reason is what I fear the most: that there were five extremely boring people sitting in the studio.

Really the only one who tried to break the line was Alexander Stubb. He chose Kaija Koon the song he performed to make him famous Superwomen.

Even so, the choice still seemed for some reason exclusively calculated, made with a grin. There was a suspicion that it was done with the full knowledge that there are five middle-aged men sitting in the studio. It was extremely easy to stand out from the crowd.

In various contexts, Alexander Stubb has made it his favorite book Niccolò Machiavelli Prince. The choice is certainly good, but it doesn’t really dispel the image of a Florentine, snobbish professor who has distanced himself as far as possible from the people.

By electing Kaija Koota, we descended to the people’s level, surprised and opened our arms to a huge group of female voters who will decide Stubb’s fate.

That’s what part of me thought. As the evening progressed, I and my cynicism melted a little.

Like this program always, even now, it was able to show the guests something new, something that only a profile story in the press or an election exam on television can never do.

It would be too easy to consider the candidates as genuine, power-hungry tyrants who talk about politics while spitting over each other, all the while giving a slightly better image of themselves. Such an image is easily formed in the election fields.

Of course, that picture is not the picture of the whole person. The song of my life glimpsed the humanity emerging from each.

Is it for example, have you ever seen Jussi Halla-aho talk about something with a grin on his face and eyes burning with enthusiasm as he does now, when he analyzes a song by the band YUP Overnight guests.

The program showed how deeply Halla-aho loves music and how excellently he analyzes it. The man got really excited, laughed and finally really relaxed.

However, the biggest success of the evening was Alexander Stubb on the merits of his story.

However calculated, it was superior. The way he managed to bundle his whole life, his father, the women in his life – his mother, his wife By Suzanne Innes-Stubbhis daughter and his father’s current spouse Pirkko Mannolan – and along with it the history of Finnish popular culture, was genius.

When you bring drama, tears, humor, your own family and a national icon raising his thigh and proposing to your own father, it’s hard to beat it.

Mika Aaltola tried the same, but it remained a torso. It was difficult to understand how the eighty-year-old man who revived his spouse, his own parents or his own spouse actually overlapped.

At least Olli Rehn got a little better authenticity and personality in his story, Haavisto didn’t really even try.

Halla-aho completely pulled his own tracks with his music analyses.

The song of my life are the best Finnish entertainment programs for years, maybe even decades. Saturday night was not the best.

The biggest problem was “casting”. I can’t help but wonder what the show would have been like if the line-up had been different. If there had been women, of different ages, from different backgrounds…

In order to be successful, a good TV show should include different people. It increases the program’s interest and versatility.

The same applies to elections.