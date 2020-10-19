Does politics want to panic citizens? Or does she panic herself? The alarmism of the Chancellor and the Bavarian Prime Minister is increasingly becoming a problem in itself. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis

Hardly a day goes by without the Chancellor and the Bavarian Prime Minister warning of Corona. They do this alternately – and in increasingly shrill tones: “Shock wave”, “Loss of control”, “Stay at home!” Angela Merkel and Markus Söder want to make the population aware of the danger – but their method is reaching its limits every day. The rhetoric of fear and terror drives some into panic, others to the barricades and a third group into resignation: constant alarmism wears off. All of this is dangerous. The gap that runs through the population is getting deeper and deeper. In addition, there are poorly thought out and quickly cashed in measures that unsettle people, such as the ban on accommodation. Such activism sends a disturbing signal to the population: Politicians themselves are panicking.

It is correct: Germany has done a lot right so far, even better than its neighbors. But it is an alarm signal when respected personalities of civil society such as the owner of the renowned hotel “Bayerischer Hof” in Munich, Innegrit Volkhardt, now warns politicians that they are about to lose people like them. Or if the medical president takes a massive stand against the corona measures. These are alarming processes of decay that show how much solidarity in the population crumbles. If people perceive measures to be inappropriate and expedient, the willingness to participate decreases. But that endangers the acceptance of the sensible measures. Do we need bans or upper limits for celebrations or large weddings, if necessary strictly enforced by the police? Of course! But what is the use of a mask requirement in companies that have not yet been noticed as an infection driver really for fighting the pandemic? Corona doesn’t care about symbolism.

The surge in the wave of infections is worrying, but the number of new infections reported daily by the RKI is only part of the truth. It must be supplemented by the number of difficult courses and the utilization of the clinic capacities in order to provide really reliable information. The winter ahead will not be nice. But it won’t get any better if we all lose our heads now.