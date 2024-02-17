Comment | The situation in Gaza is already threatening the Camp David agreement that guaranteed peace in the Middle East

Egypt has threatened to cancel the peace agreement with Israel if the border town of Rafah falls to its side.

Deep Camp David villa is located in the woods of Maryland. The summer villa of the presidents of the United States is initially a rather modest hunting lodge.

In September 1978, the president of Egypt Anwar Sadat and the Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begim sneaked secretly to Camp David. The negotiations are hosted by the President of the United States Jimmy Carterbut the initiative had come from Egypt.

After 12 days of negotiations, the men came out with the drafts on the basis of which the Israel-Egypt peace treaty was signed in 1979.

US President Jimmy Carter (right) applauded the birth of the Camp David Peace Accords in 1979.

The agreement was revolutionary. Egypt and Israel had been at war since Israel was founded in 1948. Now Egypt recognized Israel, and Sadat and Begim were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Egypt has been an important supporter of Israel ever since. It often acts as a negotiator and balancer. Also during the Gaza war, Egypt has acted as a mediator between Hamas and Israel.

Now The war in Gaza has progressed to the point where Egypt is threatening to terminate the peace agreement.

Israel has razed much of Gaza to the ground. Civilians have fled Israeli attacks on the border town of Rafah. Up to two million Palestinians have packed in there.

There are also Hamas fighters in the city and possibly its hostages, which is why Israel is threatening a ground attack on Rafah. The US, the UN, Egypt and many others have warned Israel of a full-scale ground attack. Its consequences could not be anything other than catastrophic.

The border between Gaza and Egypt near the Rafah crossing on Friday.

Of course, that's what war is already. At least 28,000 people have died, most of them civilians.

Civilians have no other direction from Rafah than south, across the border to Egypt. Egypt has prepared a buffer zone for the border area. But under no circumstances does Egypt want Israel to push Palestinians across the border, whom it would probably never take back.

Therefore, it threatens Israel to keep the war on the Gaza side under the threat of breaking the peace agreement.

Mere the threat sounds fierce. But the Middle East is now in a situation where anything seems possible. Israel has not looked to its side or listened to any pleas.

You can also ask if there is much left of the Middle East of 45 years ago anyway. Camp David injected optimism into the peace process, which is now a distant memory. The peace process solidified already in the first decade of the 21st century.

Probably, there is a lot of air in the accusations of both Israel and Egypt. At least two things are still the same after 45 years.

The current security of both Egypt and Israel is ultimately based on the US guarantee.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on February 6.

Both receive so much financial and military support from the United States that they will not give it up easily. That is why it is difficult to see a break in the partnership between Egypt and Israel even in this situation.

And indeed, it is still the same that the host of the agreement, Jimmy Carter, is still alive at the age of 99.