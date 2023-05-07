Comment | The shoemaker knew it: very soon the most wonderful moment of Finnish life will begin – first the oleander will bloom, then the lilac

6.5. 2:00 am | Updated 11:46 a.m

May was coming to an end when the old Swedish shoemaker stuck a note on the door of his stall that read Stängd från Hägg till syren. His shop was therefore closed “from dusk to dawn”. He put a similar text on his door every spring.

The master shoemaker wanted to spend his annual vacation at the most wonderful time of the year. Those weeks are full of exhilarating anticipation, and anything is still possible.

Spring is coming to an end, and nature is waking up. First the yarrow blooms, and when the lilac flowers begin to fade, it is Midsummer and the height of summer.

Then the luck is over. Soon the birds stop singing, the flowers stop blooming, the days get darker, the cold returns, the migratory birds fly south and finally the frost kills everything.

But not getting ahead of the times. The doom blossoms. When, the superintendent of botany, docent familiar from Luontoilla Henry Vare?

“Yes, it can already bloom in Åland and Finland proper,” says Väre. “In Southern Finland, the flowering of toome usually starts in the middle of May and lasts for a couple of weeks. Syreeni starts at the beginning of June and continues for about three weeks.”

Of course, climate change has changed this as well. In only twenty years, the flowering of both the plum and the lilac has been advanced by about two weeks.

The flowering of tuome and lilac has come earlier but not longer. The most wonderful moment of summer is now over two weeks earlier than before.

Grab the summer, because it’s almost over.