Comment | The Shanghai list is not the divine truth – Still, the data analysis reveals important information about the University of Helsinki’s decline

It is not important whether a university is ranked 86th or 96th in a single year. But what is important is if the University of Helsinki sinks lower year by year and lags behind the Nordic peers, writes HS university correspondent Noona Bäckgren.

Helsinki the university’s fall from the top 100 of the Shanghai list, which compares universities, has sparked sour speeches on social media about the point of following university comparisons all over the world.

What do they matter to anyone? No one follows them!

Although the criteria for getting on the list and the placement of the universities in the comparison can also be justifiably criticized, I disagree.

So the so-called university rankings, such as the Shanghai list, Times Higher Education and QS ranking, are not very relevant or necessarily even familiar if you are studying or working as a researcher in Finland and do not intend to go abroad.

On the other hand, for those going abroad from Finland and those coming here from abroad, the lists are an important tool when considering where to find the best degree program. This applies to both undergraduate and graduate students.

Think for yourself: you would like to study in France. There are numerous universities in the country. How on earth do you know which ones are the best?

This is where many people find university rankings. And this is exactly why the position really matters: for example, the vice dean responsible for research at the University of Helsinki Anne Remes is emphasizedhow important it is for the university to attract international elites.

The best in their field want to be where the other best are, like the Minister of Science Sari Multala (cook) said on Friday in an interview with HS.

Universities internationally comparative lists also offer the opportunity to follow a broad development curve.

The University of Helsinki’s most important comparison group is the best universities in the Nordic countries. It should belong to that group – and rank high in the comparison between these universities.

This is not the case at the moment. The University of Copenhagen and the Karolinska Institute, which are at the top of the top 40 in Shanghai’s list, can already be called world-class top universities, but ahead of the University of Helsinki and among the top 100 on the list are also the universities of Norway’s Oslo, Denmark’s Aarhus, and Sweden’s Uppsala and Stockholm.

What factors exactly have reduced the place of the university of our country’s capital down on the Shanghai list?

First of all, you need to understand what the criteria for the Shanghai list are based on.

When universities are ranked on the list, the number of Nobel laureates and Fields medalists, the number of most cited researchers in research publications (the most cited one percent) and the number of research articles, especially in the journals Nature and Science, are examined.

Research doctor Olli Dufva The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki has analyzed data related to the topic. He has found out that at the same time as the number of Nobel laureates in the top Nordic universities has not changed much, the number of the most cited researchers at the University of Helsinki has stagnated in recent years. At the University of Copenhagen and Karolinska University, the number has increased.

Regarding the articles published in Nature and Science magazines, the situation is that the University of Copenhagen is floundering in its own spheres, and the number at the Karolinska Institute is also higher than at the University of Helsinki – despite the fact that the number in all three has decreased in recent years.

The important thing is that this has not always been the case. Until 2010, the articles published in the Nature and Science journals of the University of Helsinki were very much on the same level as the universities of Copenhagen and Oslo and the Karolinska Institute.

Then the numbers at the reference universities started to rise, at the University of Helsinki to fall.

Where from let’s get to the money.

Starting in 2010, the university index was frozen or halved many times. Then they came Juha Sipilä (central) government education cuts in 2016.

Of course, money can be considered too simple an explanation for the decline, and money alone does not explain everything.

Still: for example, the funding of the University of Copenhagen has risen nominally by 13 percent in the period 2015–2022. In 2022, the university of the Danish capital had almost twice as much money at its disposal as compared to the University of Helsinki. There are academic staff, such as professors hired hundreds more in recent years.

Denmark and Sweden also have very rich foundations that finance science and research – for example, in Sweden there are several foundations named after the Wallenberg family.

It is also worth noting that the top of the most followed ranking lists are the same universities in a slightly different order: Harvard, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge and Oxford.

And what unites these universities? Money and fame – and the English language. There is money to do research and a reputation that has grown to almost mythical proportions, which makes the best students and researchers around the world compete for admission.

Finally it is worth saying that the Shanghai list and other university rankings can be criticized, for example, for emphasizing medicine and natural sciences. In addition, the supremacy of the English language can be seen in the ranking results.

In the humanities, such as history or the mother tongue, a lot is published in one’s own language. The ranking results, on the other hand, are based on databases where the publications uploaded are mostly in English. In addition, the natural sciences, which are also represented by the scientific publications Nature and Science, are active in these databases.

The rankings also do not always take into account the size of the university. They tend to look at the absolute number of publications per university, not per researcher.

In general, it should be self-evident that the University of Helsinki or other Finnish universities should not do anything just to improve their ranking on the Shanghai list.

A list can be a good ring, but it is guaranteed to be a bad host.