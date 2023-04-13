Comment | The Seagulls’ semi-final opponent was decided, but it didn’t really matter

Helsinki Seagulls’ finals curse must be broken now, writes HS reporter Mikko Pajala.

Helsinki The Seagulls play in the semi-finals of the Men’s Basketball League against Kataja Basket from Joensuu.

The semi-final pair was found out on Wednesday, when in the decisive fifth match of the last semi-final series, Kataja crushed Kotka’s KTP-Basket on their home field.

Basically, it didn’t really matter which of those two matches went on. In any case, the situation was clear for the Seagulls, who knocked out BC Nokia in the opening round: now the coveted final spot must be taken.

Seagulls defeated both Kataja and KTP in the upper secondary series by a clear margin. Of the four Kataja league matches this season, the result has been the same number of victories.

In the fall, the Seagulls’ game stalled, and Kataja fell by only one point. Since then, the three league meetings have all ended with Seagulls winning by at least 13 points. The only blemish came from the Finnish Cup, in the final of which Kataja surprisingly won in overtime.

Now Seagulls is, on top of all that, clearly fresher than Kataja, who played a full-length series with KTP.

The Seagulls are playing their ninth season in the Korisliiga, and for the lion’s share of that time they have been at least in the upper half of the league.

Therefore, it is downright confusing that only SM bronze medals can still be found in the trophy cabinet.

Together in mind, Seagulls would of course have preferred to accept KTP. The game trip to Joensuu is the most boring of the series for the Seagulls, more than 400 kilometers through Eastern Finland. Compared to that, Kotka is almost next door.

Kataja defeated KTP especially thanks to the home advantage, when all five games of the match series ended with home wins.

It would be important for the Seagulls to ensure that Kataja falls in a maximum of five matches. In that case, it would avoid a third trip to the province of North Karelia.

Seagulls and Kataja will open the semifinals on Saturday in the Töölö race hall. As usual, four wins are required for a place in the finals. In the second semifinal pair, Kauhajoki Karhu Basket and Salon Vilpas meet.

Updated on 12.4. at 9:50 p.m.: Clarified information about the Kataja matches and added a mention of the Finnish Cup.