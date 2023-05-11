Comment | The Seagulls have been built just for this finals series, and now the finish line is starting to show

Tight defense and good long-range shooters pave the way for the “Seagulls” in a great series of final matches, writes sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

Seagulls home magic lasted in the exciting fourth final match of the Korisliiga, when “Lokit” took the final series against Kauhajoki to the cut-off stage.

The team is only one step away from the coveted championship, and so far there hasn’t been much room for chance.

The Seagulls have played two matches at home – and the result was two victories. The first came as if the match had been torn in two, but on Thursday night, the tension simmered until the last seconds.

The Seagulls grabbed the home advantage in Kauhajoki’s first meeting on the away field. The basis of the raid was a cool, accurate defense game. It was a trick to leave Karhu Basket to 54 points then.

At least a similar trick was a complete passing game with water last Monday in Kauhajoki’s handsome hall.

The Seagulls can rely on defense if they are successful. That happened again in Töölö Kisahalli. Throwing spots opened up only after hard grinding and work.

Kauhajoki is playing in the finals for the fifth time in a row. The culture of winning oozes from the team. That’s why it was extremely important for the Seagulls to win their second home game.

Even though the Gulls lead the match series 3–1, the finals are far from over.

The Seagulls are playing in the finals for the first time, but nothing is left to chance. The club first hired a head coach Jussi Laakson From Kauhajoki. Laakso started building the Gulls towards success in the 2019-2020 season.

They became team captains for this season René Rougeau and Lake Okko. Both Finnish champions at Kauhajoki – Rougeau even three times.

The Seagulls have acquired championship experience coach and player at a time.

When Järvi came, he brought enormous shooting power, Rougeau brought experience and the ability to play closer to the basket.

When a functional defense, well-constructed attacks and a constant long-range threat are welded into this package, a winning composition starts to come together.

Jussi Laakso said at the beginning of the finals that the Seagulls are built to face Karhu Basket in the finals. Already early in the winter – if not even before the start of the season – it was clear that everything else would be a disappointment for both clubs except playing in the finals.