Comment | The Seagulls’ defense is chasing the trophy

Reigning champion Karhubasket got stuck in front of the home team’s defense, writes sports reporter Heikki Miettinen.

16.5. 21:04

Defense win trophies, the attack charms the fans. The saying is well known from elite football. Equally, the phrase applies to basketball.

The Seagulls made such a stop downstairs that Karhubasket hardly got any free throws.

And when there were built throwing places, the balls of the kahuajoki players did not sink into the basket.

The most descriptive and perhaps comical example came when the Seagulls’ back Lassi Nikkarinen defended under the basket Daniel Dolencia against. Dolenc stepped back and passed the ball away, despite being 18 centimeters taller than Nikkari.

It was like this for as long as the match stayed alive. Seagulls built a body liner narrower than a rush-hour subway.

There wasn’t one or two times when the Seagulls defense absorbed Kauhajoki’s attack time to zero. That’s when oxygen started and faith ran out from the reigning champion.

The championship belongs to the players, but very much also to the coaching. Skipper René Rougeau won three golds in Bearbasket, but transferred to the Seagulls for this season. He brought his experience and winning culture when he came.

So did the head coach Jussi Laakso. He coached Karhu to two championships. Now came third in “Loki”.

Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso and Jeffrey Carroll Jr. are happy with the gold medals around their necks on Tuesday.

In the end, the finals were decided clearly and with a big difference, but the two absolute best teams of the season were up against each other.

There were big names, personalities and domestic stars on the floor.

The audience also joined in the encouragement and knew how to give the applause it deserved when Timo “Timi” Heinonen bagged his gold medal.

It went to the right address, and after a long wait.

The panther statue began to find its address through will and defense.