of San Marino the players of the national football team are eternal losers in the world of football, where prestige is often measured only by victories. Still, they don’t need pity, but respect and encouragement, because the tenacity of these brave losers is to be admired.

They must face defeat with stoic calmness, where nothing happens to the sage contrary to his expectations. For them, almost every match is an overwhelmingly challenging test as a team, often skillfully, and sometimes probably also physically. And after almost every match, there is a calmness exercise that follows a loss. On Monday, it came after Huuhkajie’s 6–0 victory.

In the year 2004 San Marino won 1–0 against Liechtenstein. Never before or since have they experienced what it feels like to defeat an opponent. After Monday’s loss, San Marino has 196 matches, 187 losses, eight draws. Before Monday’s game, the goal difference was 28-802.

For Huuhkaj, Monday’s victory in the EC qualifiers was the third in a row. For San Marino, the loss was the 130th in a row without a win. They have to find their victories somewhere other than the field. Their victory is to present themselves in the best possible way and to be the best ambassadors for their country, which lives on tourism.

The neckerchiefs of the San Marino supporters group have a phrase that says a lot: “If you don’t cheer for us when we lose, don’t cheer for us when we win.”

San Marino supporters follow their team despite the grueling long losing streak. It’s about respecting yourself. Today, there is something of the same spirit in the way the Huuhkajat get their own supporters behind them despite the opponent. The most important thing is the game of your own team, regardless of the opponent.

When Huuhkajat played against San Marino thirteen years ago, there were only a little over 8,000 spectators. Maybe there would have been more if the crowd had known then that the match would be postponed Jari Litmanen last in the national team jersey.

Monday The European Championship qualifier at the Olympic Stadium was the second consecutive sold-out match, with 32,800 spectators. Among them were about 7,000 junior players, for whom the Huuhkajie players are big idols.

One big factor in the current team’s popularity is how open the players are in the media and how close they get to their fan base these days. There is a huge difference to the stars of the so-called golden generation. In addition to the players, the marketing and communications department of the Football Association must of course also be praised for increasing the popularity of Huuhkaji.

“Our task is to produce positive experiences”, Huuhkajie’s head coach Markku Kanerva said at a press conference on Sunday.

From here The EC qualification is fast becoming the same positive experience for Huuhkaj and its supporters as it was four years ago.

After the win in Slovenia, the Huuhkajie’s probability of making it to the EC tournament was 60-70 percent, according to the statistical company Gracenote. After the San Marino victory, the percentage figure will be around 80 percent.