Comment | The sad numbers tell about the drifting of Helsinki’s core center to the historical watershed

The core of Helsinki is now at the watershed. Restoring the joy of life may require a radical change in thinking, writes city editor Lari Malmberg.

Online shopping growth. Corona pandemic and the decrease in the number of tourists. Changes in consumption habits. Rampant inflation. High rents.

Life in the core of Helsinki as we know it is under threat. The above are the five frequently named reasons, but by no means the only ones.

Even now we are probably at some kind of watershed.

In recent years, numerous stores that are almost landmarks have disappeared from the core center, and with the corona virus, the number of people doing business in the area collapsed dramatically. The number of empty business premises has already increased to ten percent, when the target is around 6-7 percent. The turnover of the remaining companies is still 20–30 percent lower than it was in 2019

Stores, especially fashion-related business, are in trouble and even the iconic Stockmann is wading through difficulties.

On the other hand, the turnover of stores is part of the market economy and the number of restaurants has remained more or less the same in recent years. The number of people moving in the city center is still at its peak, but the direction is at least upward from the worst corona virus.

Restaurateur who owns restaurants in the center of Helsinki Henri Alen stated In an interview with HS on Tuesday, Aleksanterinkatu is an unequivocally sad sight these days.

Whether the center has already faded in the way Alén described is naturally a matter of taste. What is clear, however, is that the threat of going blind is real, and not only caused by the corona. The city center is threatened in a historic way by global trends that cannot be escaped even in the capital of Finland.

In imagination and in remembering the past, the center is the core of Helsinki, where the citizens gather to buy the things they need. In reality, this has not been the case for at least a long time, and it will not be the case in the future either.

The center will always play a role also as a place to trade goods, but it is believed that consumption will shift more and more globally from buying products to buying services and experiences.

When the goods can be bought online or in a convenience store anyway, and the same chain stores can be found not only in the city center but also in many shopping centers in Helsinki, Helsinki’s politicians have a demanding task ahead of them.

In practice, the role of the center must be completely redefined.

Aleksanterinkatu at the end of the 1940s.

When In Helsinki, the liveliness of the city center begins to be discussed, the rhetorical battle often boils down to a discussion about how to reach the city center.

Currently, the municipal policy is being twisted about whether the other lanes can be closed from both esplanades. Among the big groups, especially the Greens and the Left Alliance are pushing for closure. On the opposite side, the big ones are above all the coalition. In Sdp, the lines are divided more than the previous three.

The issue of closing lanes is difficult and, as is often the case in politics, arguments from both sides of the dividing line can be considered justified.

Limiting driving in the city center is advocated, among other things, because the expansion of walking areas would lead to a more pleasant walking environment and would enable more experiential activities on the streets than at present. This, in turn, would bring more people to the city center and the purchasing power that entrepreneurs need.

Another argument of this camp is that even today only a fraction of the people who come to the city center arrive by car. The importance of motorists to the vitality of the city center is therefore not considered very great, and the closing of individual lanes is not believed to ultimately take away the income desires of a significant part of those who want to go to the city center.

The Greens and the left emphasize that the purpose is not to harass motorists, but to create a more sustainable development path for the core center than the current one.

Esplanade the politicians who oppose closing the driving lanes, for example in the coalition, emphasize that increasing the walking areas in the core center in itself is worthwhile if implemented carefully. However, the plan related to the esplanades is considered unsustainable compared to the disadvantages.

The assembly is also reminded that there is already a lot of pedestrian space in the core of Helsinki, a large part of which is half-empty for most of the year.

The purchasing power of motorists is also not to be underestimated in the camp supporting the preservation of the Esplanade’s car lanes. Many entrepreneurs in the city center are already in a tight spot. Every bored motorist makes the predicament even worse.

The third concern of the association is the flow of through traffic in the city center. Even now, few people drive through the core center voluntarily, but some have to, the background discussions remind us.

Writer Eino Leino with his wife in Esplanadi park in 1913.

Esplanade the driving conditions are supposed to be decided next week on Tuesday. It’s a significant decision, but I would still hope that the real discussion is just at the beginning.

Helsinki founded last year, a joint working group of city and business representatives to consider how the core center would remain in the future as “Finland’s most versatile concentration of workplaces, services, and leisure time”.

Ensuring the vitality of the center also plays a central role in the strategy of this council term, i.e. the “Helsinki government program”.

Up until now, new openings have been few and mostly related to traffic issues. However, people don’t usually come to the city center to drive around in a car or to walk headlong.

In any case, the growing Helsinki is changing and has already turned into a city where, in addition to the core center, there are many sub-centres in different parts of the city. The history of the core center and the handsome architecture give it charm, but it’s not enough.

If the attraction of the core center is to be boosted, something unique should be found in the area. One that you can’t get anywhere else.

This task is not easy either, and I don’t think it can be solved by any of the city’s mighty orders. With its decisions, the city can make it possible for companies and city residents to create something in their core center that attracts people, whether it’s a foot, a bicycle, a tram or a car.