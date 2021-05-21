Comment The rock band spins like a start-up – that’s why Blind Channel’s thoughtful angst is effective

The band that reached the Eurovision finale understood how to dispel the rebellion into an attractive product, writes journalist Tero Kartastenpää from Rotterdam.

Blind For Channel, the Eurovision semifinal gig was the first since the New Music competition in February.

Or you can talk about gigs in either case. Maybe it’s more about presenting “gig-likeness”. The people of Helsinki-Oulu have been particularly enthusiastic about that.

Blind Channel combines the startup entrepreneur’s compelling need to create a scalable multi-channel product from the band, while still retaining the original “rock band’s” promise of danger.

It means the use of an observer class appropriately dosed into the brand: apparent anti-authority and beer-drinking stories.

The strategy has already spawned a record deal and many sold hu-hu hoodies. On Saturday, the concept will be pitched to all consumers watching the Eurovision final.

For a gig access is rare during a pandemic and conditions are not particularly relaxed.

The visa audience should not be very jealous, because the most important thing in these competitions is that they have been successfully organized. Fun is secondary this year.

In the end, the audience is just a stage in a television broadcast to millions. When television is watched in the auditorium of Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena, the attention is drawn to bee-like cleaners and passing structures on the stage instead of the performers.

They create pomp on home audiences, not on the main floor.

Lavan is designed by a German Florian Wieder, who has drawn several other stages on the visas of previous years. The LED display in the background is 52 meters wide and 12 meters high. It gives a three-dimensional feel, especially when using large, transparent additional screens.

Ahoy feels at times to sit inside a television broadcast.

Blind Channel didn’t go to China with the EBU about the middle finger order: it won’t be shown.

The mere middle finger rebellion feels a little childish, and it is especially dilute to obey the organizer.

Especially when compared to 2019, the Israeli Games in Tel Aviv, where Icelandic candidates waved a tightly hidden Palestinian flag in a live broadcast.

The band is focused on putting a large portion of the square footage into use, carving back and forth like squirrel cubs.

While the choreography is not particularly original, it is surprisingly refreshing to watch at a time when blasphemy is practically forbidden.

During the early spring, however, doubts arose as to whether the Blind Channel’s Corona Angst was obsolete as Europe seemed to be approaching a pandemic-free summer.

Bittersweet yes, frustration is still relevant.

On the other hand restrictions connect in a whole new way.

I guess there is also some kind of, at least rare, communality, too, that you can get into the same tent with the citizens of different countries, all of whom have a stinging test stick stuck in their noses.

Or it is more communal to admit, as the Oulu-Helsinki people say: “Fuck”.

