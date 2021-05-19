Comment The revelation of the relationship between a journalist and an Islamist led to a debate in Sweden that now talks about war and peace

The Swedish radio reporter had a close relationship with the convicted Islamist he was talking about. The revelation sparked a debate on journalistic independence and the role of Swedish radio.

Stockholm

Swedish radio reporter, convicted Islamist, Swedish security police Säpo and two controversial media bosses.

These elements consist of the multi-generational public debate currently under way in Sweden, which focuses on three issues: journalistic independence, possible links between the Swedish public service and the country’s security police, and the Swedish term totalförsvar, Total national defense.

It all started in early May, when Doku, an investigative journalism site focusing on radical Islamism, revealed that a Swedish radio journalist had a relationship with an Islamist who, among other things, had received a conditional sentence for another journalist’s death threat.

A Swedish radio reporter had done several stories about Islamists who had been deported from Sweden. One of the interviewees who received the deportation order was an Islamist with whom the reporter befriended.

According to the reporter, the friendship and relationship with the man only started after the stories were published. On Tuesday, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter however, revealed that the relationship had probably begun earlier.

The parking fines found by the magazine revealed that the Islamist’s car had been in front of the reporter’s home at night at the same time as the story process was underway.

The Swedish security police Säpo considered the man a security threat. The Swedish radio reporter, for his part, criticized the security police and other authorities in handling the man’s case.

The Doku site also revealed that the Islamist lived with the reporter in Stockholm in an apartment owned by the reporter’s mother. In addition, the journalist’s mother had written a case of Islamist to the Minister of Justice and the Minister of the Interior.

The reporter stopped working for Swedish Radio in October 2020. According to Swedish Radio, the reporter resigned when the incident became known internally. However, Swedish radio did not report the case in public and, for example, did not make any edits to the articles written by the journalist. According to the radio, this was an in-house staffing issue, not a public issue.

The case only came to light through revelations on the Doku site. Swedish radio has since been criticized for compromising journalistic independence. With Dagens Nyheter’s revelation on Tuesday, Swedish radio said it was re-investigating the case.

Last In recent days, the case has also taken on new levels. One of the open questions relates to how the incident came to light internally on Swedish radio.

On Sunday, editor-in-chief of the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter Peter Wolodarski highlighted the history of Swedish radio in the years after World War II. At the time, several Swedish radio employees, including at least four supervisors, were working secretly as agents for the Swedish Security Police Säpo, reporting on what their colleagues were doing to the security police.

According to Wolodarski, the Islamist case raises the question of what the connections between Swedish radio and Säpo are like today. According to Wolodarski, it is unclear how Swedish radio found out about its journalist’s connection to Islam.

Did Swedish radio get the tip directly from the security police?

After Wolodarski’s writing on Sunday, he was CEO of Swedish Radio Cilla Benkö published a bulletin entitled: Swedish Radio has no connections to Säpo.

Benkö also said in an interview with Dagens Nyheter on Tuesday that Swedish radio has not received a tip from the security police in the case of an Islamist and a former radio reporter. However, Benkö did not explain exactly how the information about the case came to the attention of the delivery.

Dagens Nyheterin according to editor-in-chief Wolodorsk, the case undermines public confidence in Swedish public service radio.

In his text on Sunday, Wolodarski highlighted the role of Swedish radio as a broadcaster. A public service institution is not free media in the same way as commercial media. According to Wolodarski, high-level Swedish radio executives have given their written consent tototalförsvar) in a war-like situation.

“Free and independent journalism – up to a certain limit,” Wolodarski writes.

In Sweden, totalförsvar means the ability of society as a whole to respond to crises, such as war. It has its own roles in both the military and civilian sectors.

Swedish Radio CEO Cilla Benkö said in a press release that Wolodarski’s claim of written consent to a role in overall national defense is untrue.

“I am the top director of Swedish radio, and I or no one else has done that,” Benkö wrote.

Monday evening Swedish radio released website text, where it opened up its role in Sweden’s overall national defense.

“Swedish Radio is an independent media company with the same mission in both war and peace. The role of the company and its employees will not change due to the fact that Swedish radio is part of the overall national defense, ”the text states.

After that, Dagens Nyheter, for his part, published a story on his own website, which title said Swedish radio is strengthening its role in overall national defense.

However, CEO Benkö interviewed in the story maintains his position that Wolodarski spread a misleading picture of the role of Swedish radio in his text.

The debate on the case is still ongoing. There is no information on the current state of the former Swedish radio journalist and Islamist. It is known that the Islamist’s deportation order is still in force and he must report to the police several times a week.

In a written response to Dagens Nyheter on Tuesday, the man said he was opposed to violent Islam. He stressed that he had been convicted of the threat but not of anything related to violent Islam.