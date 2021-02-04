Comment The results of the Coalition Party’s support poll are surprising: Kirsi Piha and Sanna Marin seem to be rocking Helsinki’s municipal policy

According to a survey by the Economic Survey, the Coalition Party would vote 27 per cent in Helsinki. SDP and greens are at levels at 20 percent. The demariosis caused by Marin is likely to be reflected in the poll, even though the Prime Minister is not even a candidate in Helsinki, writes Marko Junkkari of HS.

Kirsi Piha and Sanna Marin. These two women are currently rocking Helsinki’s municipal policy.

This is interesting because neither of them is running in the municipal elections in Helsinki.

Kirsi Piha will soon be.

Helsinki Coalition District Government presented on Monday Yours is the Coalition Party’s candidate for mayor of Helsinki. An extraordinary district meeting will bless the yard’s candidacy for mayor in mid-February.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin is the SDP’s municipal election candidate in Tampere.

Despite this, the impact of Marin and Piha on the municipal election situation in Helsinki is significant. Such an interpretation can be made from the Coalition Party’s regional support survey commissioned by Taloustutkimus.

Research According to him, the Coalition Party would clearly be Helsinki’s largest party with 27 percent support.

The Coalition will be followed by the Greens and the SDP, both of which have 20 per cent support.

Fourth is the Left Alliance with 12.6 percent. Basic Finns are fifth with 9.3 percent support. The sixth is Rkp 4.4, the seventh Christian 3.1, the eighth Center 2.5 and the Ninth Business Now 1.4 percent.

The telephone surveys of the Economic Survey had been conducted at the end of January and there were a total of one thousand interviewees. The study has not been published but was taken over by HS from its own sources.

Economic research the results of the survey are somewhat surprising.

The Coalition Party commissioned a similar study with the Economic Survey of the situation in Helsinki in October 2020. At that time, the Coalition Party and the Greens were practically on par. The support of the Coalition Party was then 24 per cent and that of the Greens 24.3.

Thus, in three months, the Coalition would have torn the difference by as much as seven percentage points to the Greens. And on the other hand, the Sdp would have tightened the Greens.

The result of the recent survey should, of course, be treated with caution. The regional surveys have a relatively small sample and the reference data for the correction factors are not the same as in the national surveys.

But in any case, the research says something about the direction of support development. For the Greens, it seems to be going downhill.

What is causing this?

The Greens support nationwide has probably been eaten by the foreign minister Pekka Haaviston official crime proceedings in the Parliamentary Constitution Committee and the general invisibility of the party in recent politics.

But the Coalition Party hasn’t sparkled lately either. On the contrary, the media have consistently written about the party’s support crisis and toothless opposition politics.

When Jan Vapaavuori announced in the autumn that it was not looking for an extension, the Helsinki Coalition Party was pretty much lost. No suitable high-profile mayoral candidate seemed to be found anywhere.

Then Kirsi Piha appeared in the mayor’s speculation, combining political experience and freshness. After all, the former Member of Parliament and MEP Piha has been out of politics for twenty years.

“The yard restored the self-confidence of the Coalitioners and normalized the situation,” one Coalition member explains.

Another background influencer of the Coalition Party considers that the Coalition Party’s rise in Helsinki can also be explained by the revolt of Mayor Jan Vapaavuori against the government’s considered corona policies too strict.

The opening of children’s indoor sports venues has apparently pleased many Helsinki residents.

In the same The economic survey also asked about the mayors’ wishes of Helsinki residents in the spring municipal elections. The survey was conducted in pairs, ie two candidates were asked which one the respondent would vote for.

Candidate for mayor of the Greens Anni Sinnemäki and Kirsi Piha were practically level in the survey. According to the poll, 40.7 percent of respondents would vote for Sinnemäki and 41.8 percent for Pihaa.

Anni Sinnemäki, the candidate for mayor of the Greens.­

17.5 per cent of respondents did not want or could not say their position.

A member of parliament has also announced his intention to run for the Coalition Party’s mayoral candidacy Wille Rydman.

Sinnemäki beat Rydman in the doubles comparison by 54.4–27.2.

After these looking at the results as a whole, the situation is in fact somewhat unclear. The Coalition Party thus clearly leads the Greens as a party, but at the same time Sinnemäki and Piha are practically on par with the mayoral race.

What explains this?

There is still more than two months to go before the municipal elections and few voters have yet to actually think about the whole thing. That probably explains something.

But Sanna Marini is also likely to have an impact.

Finnish politics has recently been at least somewhat blocked in the red-green and bourgeois camp.

Under the leadership of Sanna Marini, the SDP has risen to the top of national support surveys, while eating the support of the Greens and probably also the Left Alliance.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin is the SDP’s municipal candidate in Tampere.­

The demariosis caused by Marin is also likely to be reflected in this Helsinki survey by Taloustutkimus. In the previous municipal elections 2017 in Helsinki, the SDP received 13.8 percent of the vote.

In this survey, support had risen by more than six percentage points compared to it.

It is then another matter how this boost will materialize in the ballot box in April, when Sanna Marin will not be able to vote in Helsinki.

With the Coalition Party so Thursday was a good day and the faces grinned. In the morning Yle published its municipal election survey, where the Coalition Party was third with 18.3 percent support. The third place did not delight the members of the Coalition in itself – but the level of support.

It was a couple of percentage points higher than in the previous parliamentary election poll.

And then in the Coalition Party’s own poll, the Coalition Party was clearly number one in Helsinki.

However, joyful members of the Coalition Party should remember that, compared to the previous municipal elections, neither result is in any way unusual.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the Coalition Party’s support in Helsinki was 28.3 per cent. Nationwide, the Coalition Party was also the largest party with 20.7 percent support.