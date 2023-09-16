The former chancellor has made a name for himself by presenting himself as a great understander of Russia. The district organization of the SPD is organizing a party in honor of Schröder’s 60 years of party membership.

“What What should be done to Pappa Gerd?”

The question is relevant, and it was asked by Saksalaislehti Bild. The magazine also used the name “Kaasu-Gerd” less flatteringly.

It’s about About Gerhard Schröder. He is the former chancellor of Germany and the former leader of the democratic party SPD, who after his political career worked in management positions in the Russian energy industry – including the gas pipeline company Nord Stream.

Schroeder is a kind of unpleasant cesspool. He is an embarrassing figure for Germany and especially for the Dems, who repeatedly pops back into the headlines.

Schröder, 79, is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin a close friend and a great understander of Russia.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has not cut the gap, no, even though Russian soldiers have committed horrific atrocities.

Schröder has continued his trips to Russia even after February 2022, and in May he was at the Russian Embassy in Berlin, ringing in the Victory Day celebrations.

Water jug Germany’s social democrats have only themselves to blame for the latest publicity stunt.

It has been 60 years since Schröder took the membership book of the SPD at the age of 19. He joined the party in 1963, quite soon after the construction of the Berlin Wall.

In SPD, it is customary to celebrate anniversaries. Unbelievably, that’s what they’re going to do in Schröder’s case as well.

The weekly newspaper reported about it Stern on Wednesday, and many other German media picked up the topic. Rävä was probably the evening newspaper Bild in its familiar style.

“Well now!” Bild headlined. “SPD honors Kaasu-Gerdi by organizing a party.”

Part Germany’s Dems are indeed furious about their former leader’s Putin propaganda. Demands for separation just haven’t led to anything.

But there are obviously many members of the SPD who do not understand what Russia has done to the Ukrainians. Otherwise, I guess it doesn’t explain why Schröder is celebrated.

In October, the district organization of Schröder’s hometown of Hanover organizes a closed event for about 50 people, where the celebrant will be given a lapel pin and certificate of honor.

According to Bild, the celebratory speech will be delivered by the vice-chairman of the SPD’s Union Day group Matthias Miersch.

It is this pretty message from the main governing party of the largest state in Western Europe:

Stroke the blood-stained tyrant. You get a pin from us.