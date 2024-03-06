There is a sequel to the presidential election that no one wants to see, writes HS's foreign correspondent Anni Huttunen.

Super Tuesday was incredibly boring.

The primary elections held in several US states confirmed what everyone already knew: the Democratic presidential candidate in the November elections will be Joe Bidenthe Republicans Donald Trump.

There's a sequel that no one wants to see.

A recent statistic from Fox News by of the sitting presidents in recent years, only Biden has been more unpopular than Trump. So both parties want a candidate for the November election who has a real chance of losing.

There would have been alternatives. The best of them finished the race today.

Nikki Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants. In 2004, Haley began her political career in the South Carolina House of Representatives. After running for governor of the state, he received national attention – after all, he was young, the epitome of the American dream.

Haley served as the Trump administration's UN ambassador in 2017–2018. Apparently there was no drama involved in the departure, because as late as August 2020 he encouraged voters to support Trump's second term.

About a year ago Haley though announced challenging Trump and pursuing the Republican presidential nomination. That would have been the party's playground.

“ Along with dinosaurs mixing up the names of world leaders, Haley represented change.

Size last fall, Haley's approval rating rose slowly but surely.

The campaign relied on conservative values, but Haley, like Trump, did not incite culture wars. He advocated curbing government borrowing and pursued a hawkish foreign policy. Perhaps the most compelling factor in Haley's favor, however, was her age.

Trump is 77 years old and Biden is 81. Names of world leaders with each other stirring alongside the dinosaurs, 52-year-old Haley represented change.

The would be needed in the United States.

A recent survey by The New York Times by 47 percent strongly agreed that Biden is too old to be an effective president. For Trump, the corresponding figure was 21.

For Haley, we don't know the answer. The question was probably not relevant because he did not seek the presidential nomination from the geriatric department.

Now he no longer pursues it at all.

But let's spend another moment in a world where Haley would have become the Republican presidential nominee. In that world, he might very well have become president of the United States in November.

Poll after poll said that Haley would have beaten Biden.

For example, a study from Marquette Law School a month ago by Haley would take victory over Biden with a clear percentage of 57–41. In the same survey, the support between Trump and Biden is divided by 49 percent–49.

The setup is the same from measurement to measurement.

If the Republican Party would have played its cards with November in mind, it would have lined up behind Haley long ago.

Instead, in the primaries it has positioned itself to support Trump – the only candidate who can lose to the unpopular and old Biden. Trump, under whose leadership the party has taken the mantle in four elections and whose ballast is more than 90 criminal charges.

One of the core messages of Haley's campaign was that she could win the presidential race. He was probably right.

The rematch between Trump and Biden, on the other hand, remains a coin toss.

Read more: Republican Nikki Haley has officially dropped out of the presidential race