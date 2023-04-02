Comment | The rear-end supervisors are a bigger threat to Verstappen than the other top teams

Kevin Magnussen’s driving error was the only thing that threatened Max Verstappen’s victory on Sunday.

Max Verstappen’s and Red Bull’s crushing superiority continued in the third Formula 1 GP of the season in Australia, although the results that will go down in the history books tell of a seemingly even race.

The two places lost at the start didn’t really slow down the Dutchman. Mercedes Lewis Hamilton was completely powerless in the overtaking situation, and the pace after that was not enough to challenge Verstappen, but the gap grew steadily.

Based on the first three races, Verstappen is once again driving for a superior world championship. Just a team mate Sergio Perez is currently competitive for the car, but he will hardly be able to threaten his team’s number one driver during a long season. In Australia, the gap already grew considerably when Pérez ran out of time in the first part of qualifying and started from the pit.

The biggest threats to Verstappen’s victory cost can be found in the rear. An even race against Verstappen currently requires a safety car or a restart.

On Sunday, Haas Kevin Magnussen was the only driver who threatened Verstappen’s victory on Sunday due to his driving error that caused the restart. The scrap rally finally reset the significance of the start for the top drivers. Still, it was the only moment after the pass when Hamilton could have threatened Verstappen’s superiority.

The other top teams have a lot of work to do this season so that they become a bigger threat to Verstappen’s success. The biggest source of excitement this season is becoming at what point another team will be able to take the first win from Red Bull.