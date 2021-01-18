Comment The pressure from the sponsors made the hockey leaders sensible

It would have been absurd for Škoda, which markets itself as a car for smart people, to participate as a sponsor in the white wash of the Belarusian dictator, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS sports.

International the board of the hockey federation IIHF made the only right decision to move the spring world championships out of belarus, but it took an unreasonable amount of time to do so.

Alexander Lukashenko the regime’s human rights abuses began to escalate in the summer as the presidential election approached. As early as mid-August, Latvia announced that it did not intend to hold competitions with Belarus and the IIHF Vice-President Kalervo Kummola expressed concern about the union’s board.

President of the Union René Fasel however, he defended the host race of Belarus for a long time and persevered, as he said the race could not be postponed for political reasons. Until a month ago, he suggested that Belarus could also host matches belonging to Latvia.

Fasel was left alone as one country after another condemned the host race in Belarus. The final staple was the decision announced by Škoda and other sponsors, who soon became the main sponsor of the World Hockey Championship, to withdraw their support from the Games if it is played in Belarus.

Likely Škoda had been preparing for the historic decision for some time and had communicated it to the IIHF management. But as the matter progressed slowly, the automaker had to resort to publicity.

Škoda, which markets itself as a car for smart people, simply could not afford to take part in the white wash of the dictator of Belarus as a sponsor of the controversial World Cup. It would have been devastating to the company’s reputation and finances.

Škoda, part of the Volkswagen Group, is a traditional Czech car brand, and it is impossible to see a small symbolism in that it was precisely through its actions that it accelerated the IIHF’s decision.

During the Cold War, the World Hockey Tournaments served as a back-up valve for Czechoslovakia, a Soviet satellite country, now a Czech car brand used its power to promote human rights.

The slackening of the race host in Belarus helped to show that sports organizations should clearly delimit the terms of their decision-makers.

The Swiss Fasel has led the IIHF since 1994 and has become so entangled in the political games of his sport that the perception of the world outside of hockey has disappeared beyond reach.