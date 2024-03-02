Comment | The president and his spouse chose a classic and moderate style for the inauguration – and it also has a political message

The new presidential couple did not dazzle with their inauguration outfits. It's wonderful, writes cultural journalist Aino Frilander.

Finland At the inauguration of the 13th president, there was no fancy dress. Looking quickly at the news pictures of gray and wet Helsinki, you could have imagined that it was the eve of a funeral. The day's protagonists and guests were dressed in black, moderately festive clothes.

The new president Alexander Stubb was dressed like his predecessors in a tailcoat. Sauli Niinistö arrived at the Presidential Palace in a suit, but quickly changed into a tailcoat before continuing to the Parliament House. Both emphasized the solemnity of the occasion with white gloves. When Stubb and Niinistö moved from the Presidentinlinna to the black Mersu in the morning with top hats in their hands and waving to each other, you could imagine for a moment that Stubb had called his predecessor in the morning and asked if we were going to put on those top hats today or not.

Sauli Niinistö changed from a suit to a tailcoat before leaving for Parliament.

Spouse of the new president Suzanne Innes-Stubb was Jenni Haukion dressed in black, as usual. Innes-Stubb was wearing a knee-length dress, where the eye was drawn to the manhood's silver-colored zipper, or an ornament that looked like it, and loose, baggy sleeves. The office of the President of the Republic did not say who designed the outfit. The heels of the shoes were festively high and narrow, as befits the festive nature of the day and the style of Stubb-Innes, and the black leather bag was inconspicuous.

Both Suzanne Innes-Stubb and Jenni Haukio wore black dresses with honor badges.

Stylish? Sure. In an international comparison? Probably gloomy!

President of the United States Joe Biden wore a Ralph Lauren suit at his inauguration, and his spouse Jill Biden sparkled in a blue tweed jacket and dress. Spouse of former president Michelle Obama looked like a downright superhero in a burgundy long coat, flowing pants and a flashy belt.

French Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his first term in 2017 in a suit and tie, and his spouse Brigitte Macron dazzled in a sky blue short dress and uniform jacket by Louis Vuitton.

Britain's Rishi Sunak accepted the post of prime minister in a suit and tie. King Charles on the other hand, started his work a little more solemnly. There, tradition dictates purple velvet, gold embroidery and fly skin.

“ Even the slightest deviation from the dress code would be downright rude and at worst a message of lack of judgment.

Why does it matter what the president and his spouses wear?

That's because no one dresses up for such occasions in a fancy way. Every outfit is thought out. Every outfit is a message.

A less formal outfit than a tailcoat would indicate an effort to reform the presidential institution in Finland. The use of color would be a conscious break from tradition. Even a small deviation from the dress code, which recommended a dark suit, would be a downright rip-off and, at worst, a message of a lack of judgment.

The new president does not want to send such a message to the citizens, especially when there is a great power in the neighborhood that has become aggressive.

In Parliament, the new president spoke about power and responsibility. He spoke about the difficult and stormy times, and about the new era we have entered with the military alliance.

“ Inauguration is a ritual.

Finland based not on revolution but on continuity. It is also about the inauguration of the president, the traditions of which partially go back even to the time of Swedish rule.

Inauguration is a ritual, and shared rituals are not only psychologically important but also loaded with meaning.

The purpose of this ritual is to communicate to the people that even if the leader changes, this is not about getting caught up in the wind. The whole day has been planned for it, from the Pori residents' march to the balcony photo.

Theirs – and tailcoats! – the task is to communicate that the lights will be on in the office of the President of the Republic tomorrow as well, until the night if necessary.

The inauguration day is a message – this time too – of permanence.

