Comment The Premier League, NHL and NFL are once again living in a coronary nightmare, and it shows the pace of the pandemic

The worst thing about the series that suffer from the corona is that they don’t really have the keys to the solution themselves, writes Ari Virtanen, HS’s sports journalist.

Calgary Flamesilla sixteen persons under the Corona Protocol. Real Madrid star player Luka Modrić and Marcelo have been infected with corona. The Watford and Burnley Premier League match was canceled three hours early on Wednesday.

Leicester tried to get a match transfer because of a seven-player coronavirus infection. There are twenty coronavirus infections in Manchester United. In the NFL, 94 players are infected.

It features coverage of the last couple of days of crowned sports news. It may be a foretaste of what is promised with the omikron variant.

Sport is a mirror to the rest of society. Right now, the view is clear but spooky.

The coronavirus pandemic is once again ravaging top sports, with match transfers coming in from day to day.

There are also threats of financial losses if broadcasters demand compensation. At the individual level, athletes ’careers can be at stake at worst if they become seriously ill.

During the pandemic, it has been noticed that Finland is following the development of other countries with a delay. In domestic hockey, the coronavirus has slipped into the teams in Rauma Luko, Mikkeli’s Jukuri and Pori’s Aces and the KHL team in the Jokers’ locker room in the late autumn.

Still, the situation isn’t as bad as in the larger series, but remember the delay.

Just now the corona situation in the hockey NHL league and football in the english Premier League, for example, is on the verge of collapse. According to The Hockey News, coronavirus measures targeted 31 players in the NHL on Wednesday.

In the Premier League, on the other hand, 42 employees, players or other staff, had been infected with the coronavirus within a week. Manchester United, Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester, Norwich, Aston Villa and Watford, a third of the teams, have suffered from the corona over the past week.

The Premier League again instructed its clubs to follow “emergency measures”. Forced mask indoors and constant testing of course.

According to The Hockey News, the NHL is trying to take better control of the situation during the Christmas break. The league has sent a memo to the teams urging players and staff to avoid public events during the break.

As match transfers pile up, that stack will be one more reason for the NHL to withdraw from the Olympics. The risk of infection in the Olympics, and possible quarantine, was already a problem.

Series the worst part is that they don’t really have the keys to the solution themselves. It all depends largely on how epidemics in the surrounding societies get under control.

What else can sports do? Athletes and clubs can at least be role models, urging people to follow the instructions of health authorities and take vaccinations. Like Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said vaccinations are about loyalty, solidarity and cohesion.

Helsinki, for example, has a mayor Juhana Vartiainen according to 75,000 people over the age of 12 who have not applied for vaccination. That is far too large a figure.

The interruption of the series and the rescheduling of matches will ultimately be the least of the worries if the growth of infections continues at a steep rise.

Read more: There are twenty coronavirus infections in Manchester United

Read more: Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp: “Vaccinations are about loyalty, solidarity and community”

Read more: NHL club in Calgary Flames 16 people under coronation, including head coach