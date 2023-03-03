Comment | The people are skiing like crazy and the ski shop is going hot, but the top is very disappointing

Recently, Finnish skiing has developed the most in product placement, writes Tero Hakola.

Finnish there is something the same in following skiing and formula one.

In both sports, the supporter is inevitably worried about whether new sports stars will be born before the old ones retire.

At least it’s tough in skiing. Iivo Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen the time after is currently a blur.

Niko Anttolan a big burden is placed on the shoulders as a successful performer. It’s not fair.

Managing director Ismo Hämäläinen admitted in an interview with Sanomi’s competition editor that the Ski Federation has been profiled too much in the public eye as a top sports organization.

The clubs have been partly down to their own luck. That may be one of the reasons why the number of young competitive skiers has decreased dramatically in the 21st century. There are fewer juniors all the time.

This is a big drawback. The association should take care of the vitality of the clubs, because the clubs produce athletes. Without clubs there are no skiers.

From time to time, the Ski Federation’s alleged support for national team skiers is too small. A glance at, for example, the maintenance area of ​​the World Cup stage in Planica shows that the Ski Federation has its resources in order.

Only a few countries have a Finnish-style service truck with all the goodies.

Read more: The number of junior skiers collapsed in Finland – the numbers in Norway and Espoo are confusing

The staff of the cross country team is also huge. According to the association’s competition manual, a team of about 30 people, from the cook to the doctor and the maintenance team, is responsible for the well-being and preparation of the cross-country skiers alone.

The backgrounds are well taken care of.

Overall, Finnish skiing therefore underperforms. A couple of medals brought by Niskasten would not remove the fact that there is someone wrong in the Finnish system.

The people ski like crazy in the fields and forests, the media follows, the ski shop is hot and there is culture. Less happens in competitive skiing, even though the resources are in order.

There are only a few peaks, and when they have a slower day, there are no replacements in the background.

In the ski association’s analyses, the World Cup skiers have fallen just short of the forecast calculated on the basis of the World Cup. The problem is that Finnish skiing’s medal expectations are already low.

The Ski Federation fails in supporting clubs and athletes in top performances. It could be that there is also something missing from the coaching.

In Finland, we are envious of, for example, the group training of the Swedes, which brings results in the form of tactical skills in sprint and joint start competitions and sharpeners for training. Still, Finns prefer to train alone.

Read more: A Finnish millionaire caught his eye on a skiing promise: “You can call”

In the competition winter it has seemed that Finnish skiing has developed the most in marketing and product placement.

Social media has sung hot about brand advertising and Perttu Hyvärinen kippokohu proved that guerrilla marketing is in control.

The people of the association also remember to mention the name of the partner of the national team, as long as it somehow suits the course of the interview.

This is a great thing, because sports and athletes need to be paid for their hard work. Too many athletes are financially tight.

It does not remove the fact that it would be good to have success. Now the medal statistics are boring to read.

Finland’s most active and biggest ski clubs are currently in growth centers, but the Finnish national team mainly comes from outside the growth centers. There is a big contradiction.

What will happen if the population in the countryside decreases even more?

There should have been more than one from the snow in the south by now Marjo Matikainen.