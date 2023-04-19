Comment | The Pelicans forced Jussi Tapola to resort to time-outs, but in the end, all that was left to remember was the burning of the surface

The Pelicans had their place to take the lead, writes HS’s sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

19.4. 21:11

For the Pelicans must be given a proper dose of credit for the first final match. Few teams have been able to force Jussi Tapolan to take time out for Tappara in the second set. The Pelicans could, and the team had its place to take the driver’s place with the lead goal.

But Tappara was once again blunt in the end. At the end of the second period, three goals in less than three minutes left the Pelicans defenseless. In keeping with the theme of spring, Tappara scored his second goal thanks to his highly effective superiority. Ben Blood’s the visit to the ice hall lasted only seven seconds.

When the people from Lahti didn’t win, the most memorable Pelicans moments from the opening final are two losses of nerves.

Coach Tommi Niemelä gave Tulikivi’s interrupted feedback to the judges, who did not reject Tappara’s goal. Instead, Niemelä’s failed challenge brought Pelicans a penalty.

Central striker Lukáš Jašek gave a ride to his stick after Tappara’s third goal as he left for the locker room.

On Friday in Lahti, the Pelicans’ book of memories must be written for other reasons as well. Otherwise, the final series will be short this spring.

It’s not easy, Tappara knows the secrets of playing bluntly even in the away bowl.