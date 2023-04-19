Thursday, April 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Comment | The Pelicans forced Jussi Tapola to resort to time-outs, but in the end, all that was left to remember was the burning of the surface

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Comment | The Pelicans forced Jussi Tapola to resort to time-outs, but in the end, all that was left to remember was the burning of the surface

The Pelicans had their place to take the lead, writes HS’s sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

19.4. 21:11

For the Pelicans must be given a proper dose of credit for the first final match. Few teams have been able to force Jussi Tapolan to take time out for Tappara in the second set. The Pelicans could, and the team had its place to take the driver’s place with the lead goal.

But Tappara was once again blunt in the end. At the end of the second period, three goals in less than three minutes left the Pelicans defenseless. In keeping with the theme of spring, Tappara scored his second goal thanks to his highly effective superiority. Ben Blood’s the visit to the ice hall lasted only seven seconds.

When the people from Lahti didn’t win, the most memorable Pelicans moments from the opening final are two losses of nerves.

Coach Tommi Niemelä gave Tulikivi’s interrupted feedback to the judges, who did not reject Tappara’s goal. Instead, Niemelä’s failed challenge brought Pelicans a penalty.

See also  Households | Finns are spending more and more in debt - household consumer loans have risen to 25 billion euros.

Central striker Lukáš Jašek gave a ride to his stick after Tappara’s third goal as he left for the locker room.

On Friday in Lahti, the Pelicans’ book of memories must be written for other reasons as well. Otherwise, the final series will be short this spring.

It’s not easy, Tappara knows the secrets of playing bluntly even in the away bowl.

#Comment #Pelicans #forced #Jussi #Tapola #resort #timeouts #left #remember #burning #surface

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Imelda Garza-Tuñón shares unprecedented images of her husband Julián Figueroa, son of Maribel Guardia

Imelda Garza-Tuñón shares unprecedented images of her husband Julián Figueroa, son of Maribel Guardia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result