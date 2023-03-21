Comment | The parliamentary debates started to sound like Twitter, and soon they might sound like Tiktok

The ways of expression on social media platforms affect politics more broadly, writes HS’s politics editor Robert Sundman in his commentary.

American Puck media The Powers That Be -podcast recently pondered whether Republicans and Democrats could find common ground on anything in today’s United States.

The quick answer of the podcast hosts was that at least from Tiktok. Politicians behind Rapako have a cautious attitude towards the video application.

The video application is currently owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, which has been criticized by the US administration for data phishing and security risks.

According to The Wall Street Journal The US is now pressuring China to sell its share of Tiktok ownership. Otherwise, the use of the application threatens to be banned in the entire country.

in Finland are not as critical of Tiktok, although in many companies and organizations the use of the application on the employer’s devices is frowned upon.

No Finnish party, for example, prefers its politicians to remain completely outside the platform. Some encourage to separate the Tiktok phone from the work phone.

The reasons are clear. The latest from the Reuters Institute According to Digital News Report Tiktok is the fastest growing news source for young people.

This spring’s elections will also be held on Tiktok. Many parties and candidates have found the app, and the platform has created its own culture of political discussion.

Of course, China and its use of digital power may be criticized in other speeches. But at the same time, the parties have realized that it is not worth staying away from here.

Social the relationship between media platforms and politics is two-way.

Political discussion goes to social media platforms, and political topics are discussed in their characteristic way. A politician’s Youtube video looks and sounds different from a snarky, short and witty tweet.

But platforms also come into politics. The contents of the policy may be thought about specifically in the way that they would fit a certain platform. The ways of expression on different platforms therefore affect the political speech culture more broadly.

Some time ago, I noticed that the parliamentary debates sound more and more like Twitter. And it’s no wonder.

“I’ve noticed that I specifically have a way of thinking about the expression of an opinion through how it fits on Facebook or Twitter”, reflects one of the recent to the Data Subjects report MP interviewed.

Tiktok is not just about election campaigns and political discussions. There, they are currently shaping what the political debate will sound like in the future.