Comment | The panther statue arrives at Kisahalli, but will it still be distributed on Tuesday?

Kauhajoki moved the basketball final series to Töölö, and now the game is under great pressure, sports journalist Heikki Miettinen writes.

In Helsinki The Seagulls are impatiently waiting for the first basketball championship in the club’s history.

The landing of the panther statue in Töölö Kisahalli has actually been growing for a few years now.

The statue will be brought to the basketball hall that has seen everything next Tuesday, when the sixth meeting of the finals is on the way. It is a different matter whether the prestigious prize will still be awarded.

“Lokit” led the match series before the Kauhajoki match 3–1. The first match ball was kicked when Karhubasket won after overtime. The Seagulls still have two more deciding balls left.

The Seagulls got a couple of steps away from the championship in Kauhajoki’s IKH arena. The idea of ​​a golden celebration might have arisen in the third period, when the Seagulls led by 12 points.

All it would have taken was a couple of large baskets, and the window could have been ready without closing. Bearbasket had a different opinion.

Bear basketball in a nice home arena, the Seagulls got the last reminder that the championship requires a lot, sometimes hurts, and the thought should not go astray.

Breaking big streaks is difficult. This is treated as a phrase in all sports, but it was difficult for the Seagulls.

Although the team from Helsinki is still leading, cutting has not become any easier.

In the packed Kisahalli, in addition to the players, coaches and club management, the fans are waiting for the championship.

It would be a big mistake to start thinking too much about the opportunity that the team has acquired for itself by playing. Every Seagulls player knows that they can win the championship if they play at their level, or rather a bit above it.

Impossible no longer requested. It’s good to know that the pressure is equally on the necks of the Kauhajoki players. Töölön Kisahalli is not an easy place for them. It’s not for any away team.

In any case, Kauhajoki’s victory means that the series of final matches will have the climax it deserves.

A season culmination of six or seven games is exactly what the fans are hoping for. This is how the season must end and the championship decided.