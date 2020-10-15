Comment The Owls is an even tougher team that scratches wins even with a slightly weaker game

The latest victories of the owls are above all about the growth of the team. The third victory in the autumn League of Nations for Finland was a sign of perseverance and indomitable, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Oh The song Finland on echoed handsomely in the victory of the Olympic Stadium after the match. At the Olympic Stadium, the Finnish players shouted at the supporters of the North Guard in their familiar way. It had echoes from last spring when Huuhkajat got on its wings in Tampere and started flying towards the European Championships. That victory foreshadowed success.

No such conclusions can yet be drawn from Wednesday’s Ireland match, but the latest wins are above all about the growth of the team. The third victory in the autumn League of Nations for Finland was a testament to perseverance and perseverance.

Over the last two years, the owls have risen to a whole new level thanks to the first block win of the League of Nations and the historic first place in the dignity. This year, the team has shown a degree in a tougher club, the League B of the League of Nations, that it is able to turn tight matches into victory with even slightly weaker game performances.

“This is a performance sport. We have a very strong will to win on the team at the moment. We are working to improve the game, but we are playing for the result. We have the right attitude and the desire to win. It is a long process. It starts with every workout. We have a team that maintains a high standard, ”the captain Tim Sparv said after the match.

Over the past couple of years, the owls have welded together in a way that is already noticed by outsiders. Sparv recounted how his former club friend had said in Dublin that it looked like Owls had been playing together for twenty years.

All the praise and recent results speak their own language about the exceptionally cohesive team. That is a point made by the head coach Markku Kanerva and Captain Sparv are sure to want to cherish.