Comment The opening of the F1 season offered a great final climax, but unfortunately the Finns were in the side role

Until a couple of years ago, Verstappen would not have let Hamilton back after driving outside the track edges, writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Formula the No. 1 opening race was in a completely different country than most races in recent seasons. The win was really raced to the end.

Unfortunately, the main part was other than Finnish drivers, because Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen struggled for victory almost to the checkered flag. Hamilton also showed his ability to defend his lead, and Verstappen showed that he is no longer a colliding wild head.

Until a couple of years ago, Verstappen would not have allowed Hamilton back after driving outside the track edges, but now he was following the instructions and rules he received. This avoided a judge’s decision, which would have been a penalty of at least five seconds. In just over three laps, Verstappen would hardly have gotten a five-second difference.

But: should Verstappen have had to restrain for a moment and not pass at that point? We will never know that.

What about Valtteri Bottas? Due to the stable depot in the stable, it was not clear whether Bottas would have played a role in the final climax. Since Hamilton won, the role would hardly have been. Yes, Mercedes’ tactics were again strongly in Hamilton’s favor.

While almost everyone is just talking about the duel between Hamilton and Verstappen, Bottas still has a say. Now the starting situation was not the best: the third box and again there was also misfortune.

The season is long, there are 22 races left, so Nastola still has a chance to show that he is not second ever. The next opportunity is in three weeks. And the very first thing is to find a new gear for time trial.