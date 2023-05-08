Comment | The opening of the Eurovision Song Contest tells a lot about the artists’ chances of winning, and that’s good news for Käärijä

Käärijä was undoubtedly one of the most interesting artists at the opening ceremony, writes HS culture editor Juuso Määttänen.

Eurovision the opening ceremony is a good opportunity to look at the interestingness of artists from different countries – and at the same time who really has a chance to win the whole competition.

The event, called the turquoise carpet for sponsorship reasons, is far from having fun or even weird entertainment. Most of the time is waiting, and this year the atmosphere wasn’t particularly rowdy either. Mostly people were leaning on the guard rail and waiting for the main artists to arrive.

At the opening ceremony, the representatives of all 37 countries arrived one by one, walked the long carpet from end to end, gave comments to as many media representatives as possible on the way and went to greet the fans present according to their strength and enthusiasm.

This year in Liverpool, the artists arrived on the mat roughly every five minutes. First, they gave interviews to the most important TV channels, after which they continued their journey towards traditional print media and websites aimed at Eurovision fans.

Artist’s it is not a good sign of interest if you can walk from end to end of the carpet quickly. It means that not many people have wanted comments from the artist – and that fans are not thirsty for group photos either. This lack of interest is often reflected in the votes of the actual competition.

A concrete example of this is, for example, that representing Serbia Luke Black was the first on the turquoise carpet to go to the print media to give comments, even though the Norwegian representative AlessandraThe Busker representing Malta and The Busker representing France La Zarra.

Alessandra and La Zarra in particular are among the early favorites of the entire competition, and they would have had more takers than there was time. The PR people of the most popular artists had to rush them forward so that their time on the carpet wouldn’t be exceptionally long.

Is also another reason why the opening ceremony is a good place to look at which artists have the best chances to win Eurovision.

As each country arrived on the turquoise carpet, their names were announced loudly, followed by twenty seconds of their five-piece song being played over the speakers.

Hearing the name and song of some of the artists didn’t arouse any kind of reaction in the visu fans present. Others received rapturous cheers and even enthusiastic sing-alongs.

If these omens are interpreted, it is almost certain that Eurovision is becoming a two-way deal. Finland vs Sweden. Wrapper against Loreen. Underdog vs. early favorite.

Käärijä and Loreen arrived on the turquoise carpet about 20 minutes apart, and each was allowed to travel on the carpet for so long that a large part of the artists who came after them had already left the place, while Käärijä and Loreen were still giving comments to the journalists.

Everyone wanted their moment with Käärijä and Loreen because they stand out from the rest of the crowd. Of course, there are also other interesting artists, such as Norway’s Alessandra, who made a Tiktok hit, France’s La Zarra, who is especially convincing with her stage performance, Israel’s, who trusts in the power of dance Noa Kirel and this year’s representative of Ukraine, last year’s fifth winner, Tvorchi.

Still, compared to the others, the shirtless rioter dressed in a green bolero and the ethereally beautiful con artist looking for a repeat of his win over ten years ago are a perfect match.

Over here by now, it seemed quite certain that Loreen would still take it Tattoo– won with his song Cha Cha Chan in front of the nose. In the last few days, the certainty has dissipated a little. Loreen’s stage performance has not looked as impressive as in Melodifestivalen based on the rehearsal clips. Käärijä’s performance has been improved in just the right way – if only the vocals can be fixed after the ear monitor problems.

It may be that I watched the opening through blue and white glasses, but based on them, I claim that Käärijä was better received in one respect in particular. When Loreen’s name was announced over the loudspeakers and Tattoo started ringing, the reaction was not particularly boisterous.

Instead, hearing the Wrapper’s name and Cha Cha Cha -song’s chords drove fans as well as competitors from other countries on the turquoise carpet into a wild dance. Cha Cha Cha stands out so strongly from all the other competition songs that you can’t help but get excited about it.

Of course, this is ultimately a very small matter from the point of view of the whole, which does not solve the matter one way or the other. But listening to the repeated cries of “Cha Cha cha” in the cooling Liverpool evening, one couldn’t help but wonder if this spring would turn out exactly as Käärijä declared.

“I can already promise that this will never happen again. I will never participate in Eurovision again. I’m only here this once, and now let’s get down to business. See you on the market place.”