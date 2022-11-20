Comment | The opening match confirmed it: Qatar is the worst World Cup host ever

Qatar should not play in the World Cup, writes HS sports reporter Jan Vilén.

Football The World Cup started on Sunday, and host Qatar captured the image of the worst host country ever. Outside the stadiums, the biggest problem is the miserable human rights situation, the inadequacy of the playing level on the field.

Ecuador took an easy 2–0 victory in the opening match of Group A and the tournament, and the numbers could have been even bigger.

What I remembered about Qatar’s game were mostly the numerous ugly tackles.

On the world list Qatar, ranked 50, was never able to challenge Ecuador, and based on the events on the field, the difference between the countries in the world statistics would have been greater than six places.

The awarding of the Games to Qatar has been criticized for many good reasons, and even based on the level of the games, the Games should not have been played in the country.

So far, South Africa is the only World Cup host that has not advanced from its initial group, but Qatar will almost certainly become the second and at the same time the worst host of all time.

South Africa hosted the World Cup in 2010 and collected four points in the opening group by knocking off France and drawing with Mexico. However, it was not enough for third place and qualifying.

Qatar have games against 18th-ranked Senegal and 8th-ranked Netherlands remaining, so a place in the playoffs looks very unlikely. Every goal scored or point achieved can be considered a giant surprise.