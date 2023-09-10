Comment | The Olympic stadium was disappointing at the end – the Huhkaji’s fateful match is in Slovenia

In terms of the fate of the EC tournament place, next is a very decisive away match in Slovenia. But this team has shown that it can score points – especially in the matches it likes, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Finland Denmark, the pre-favorite of the European Championship qualifying group, has gotten back on its feet and fighting for the first place in the qualifying group after a shocking away defeat in Kazakhstan.

Denmark kept grinding its own game until the end, and thanks to Huuhkajie’s momentary excitement, Denmark scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

It was a bitter end for an otherwise well-defended Finnish team. Some player always gets that fatal little mistake in a loss, and this time it was a midfielder who played well Kairinen too didn’t have time to cover by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg long shot.

There was also a lot to be done Teemu Pukin from attacks that too often broke off to Andreas Christensen.

Now it seems that Denmark is still on its way to winning the group. The second place in the competition will be a battle between Finland and Slovenia.

There is still a long way to go to the EC tournament place, and it requires Finland to at least beat Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland at home.

In terms of the fate of the EC tournament place, next is a very decisive away match in Slovenia. But this team has shown they can rip off points – especially in the games they like.

Huhkaji’s Glen Kamara and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen fought for the ball at the Olympic Stadium.

in Slovenia the best of the bad results would be a 0–1 loss, as Slovenia and Finland might still end up with equal points in the group. If the results and goals of the mutual matches were equal, the ranking of the teams would be considered when solving the goal difference in all matches, goals scored, away goals scored, wins and away wins and warnings in that order.

If Finland loses to Slovenia, even winning the remaining matches in Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland and San Marino will not be enough for Finland to qualify. Finland also needs a win or a draw against Slovenia from Denmark and another country.

Finland has a small advantage compared to Slovenia in that Finland’s match schedule towards the end of the qualifiers is a little easier than Slovenia’s, which still has away matches to Northern Ireland and Denmark.

On the other hand, if Finland wins Slovenia, it may be that the fate of Finland’s place in the competition will be decided already in the penultimate match in November against Northern Ireland.