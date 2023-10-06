Comment | The Nobel is a recognition for all Iranian women – something has really changed

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammad is a turning point in the women, life, freedom movement, writes Finnish-Iranian Hamide Sedaghat.

IRani documentarian and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. The recognition came 20 years after an Iranian lawyer and human rights activist received the same award Shirin Ebadi.

The Nobel is a tribute to these women who have fought for their rights and ideas under the threat of imprisonment and while imprisoned.

At the same time, it is a recognition of all Iranian women for fighting for their rights.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Muhammadi photographed in the premises of the Tehran Center for Human Rights in 2007.

Shirin Ebadi, a human rights lawyer who received the Nobel Peace Prize 20 years ago in Tehran in 2003.

OFthings, life, freedom was the slogan of the protesters Mahsa Aminin died in pretrial detention in Tehran last year. Now women, life, freedom is a movement that is changing Iranian society. It started with the courage of Iranian women.

Iran’s constitution is 117 years old, and throughout that time efforts have been made in the country to achieve freedom. Many educated and inspiring people have shown the way and made sacrifices. Individuals who have been more aware than society in general.

Now it seems that the awareness of the entire Iranian society has increased. Women, life, freedom -movement, expectations have changed.

During the year-long movement, there has been talk of the absence of a “leader”. The demonstrators, who faced the armed forces in the streets, had to rely only on themselves.

What does Nobel mean here?

VIn recent months, media sympathetic to the Iranian government have portrayed Narges Mohammad as an opportunist. It has repeated the claim that Mohammad’s personal goal is precisely that Nobel Peace Prize. That he would play propaganda games to achieve it.

Narges Mohammad’s years of human rights work, which has taken away his freedom and affected his family life and the fate of his children, has been left aside.

However, the award justifications bring out the work itself.

In the end, the essential question is, of course, to what extent the peace prizes and their winners have really influenced – or with recognition can influence – society, the realization of the dream of freedom?

A Nobel Prize in fields like physics and chemistry means measurable achievements. Does the peace prize have a practical effect?

MI see it this way: the time when Iranians blindly either rejected or accepted ideas is over. Nobel is one turning point women, life, freedom -in circulation. Its voice is heard further and further.

In the country, it is expected that the peace prize now also means that society will change in practice.

The author is an Iranian journalist living in Finland and a student at Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, who is doing an internship at Helsingin Sanomat.