Comment The news of Veitsiluoto’s grief came at a really bad time for the government, it is a particularly hard blow to the left parties and the center

Veitsiluoto will also have an impact on the government’s mid-term quarrel starting tomorrow.

The Veitsiluoto mills have provided a livelihood for thousands of chemists since 1922.­

Teemu Luukka HS

13:08 | Updated 15:06

Forestry company Stora Enson decision to close huge The Veitsiluoto paper and pulp mill in Kemi is a sad news that affects thousands of people.

Founded in 1922, the factory directly employs more than 600 people. Stora Enso’s decision is more tragic than UPM’s approximately 400 employees The closure of the Kaipola paper mill last autumn.