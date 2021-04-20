Tuesday, April 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Comment The news of Veitsiluoto’s grief came at a really bad time for the government, it is a particularly hard blow to the left parties and the center

by admin
April 20, 2021
in World
0

Veitsiluoto will also have an impact on the government’s mid-term quarrel starting tomorrow.

For subscribers

The Veitsiluoto mills have provided a livelihood for thousands of chemists since 1922.­Picture: Kimmo Mäntylä / Lehtikuva

Teemu Luukka HS

13:08 | Updated 15:06

Forestry company Stora Enson decision to close huge The Veitsiluoto paper and pulp mill in Kemi is a sad news that affects thousands of people.

Founded in 1922, the factory directly employs more than 600 people. Stora Enso’s decision is more tragic than UPM’s approximately 400 employees The closure of the Kaipola paper mill last autumn.

Topics related to the article

.
#Comment #news #Veitsiluotos #grief #bad #time #government #hard #blow #left #parties #center

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Resident Evil Re: Verse beta returns this week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.