Comment | The new social media service that opened unexpectedly on Thursday caused an over-optimistic rush in Finland

X's competitor Threads, opened by Meta on Thursday in Europe, caused a rush of social activists and institutions. Mark Zuckerberg still has a long way to go to topple X, writes HS editorial manager Jussi Pullinen.

Bridge this week we heard two significant news about social media.

In Finland, the police said they will stop using the messaging service X as a channel for operational communication. The reasons for giving up were X's “reduced accessibility” and changes in algorithms.

On Thursday, the Californian social media giant Meta opened Its Threads service In Europe, also in Finland. Threads is X's competitor and practically its copy.

On Friday, there was a rush of Finns to Threads. As the day progressed, in addition to the “forerunners”, institutions – banks, cities and also politicians – appeared as its users. On Friday afternoon, Threads was the most downloaded free app from Apple's app store in Finland.

Many seemed to be asking the same question: is this the end of X?

X means former In the last 15 years, Twitter has inserted itself into the core of western information transmission. There are three reasons for it: a global real-time situational picture, the presence of power, and peer-to-peer information sharing around special topics.

The first one has meant that when things happen in the world, the information conveyed by the media and authorities to their citizens has usually been found on Twitter. This has also been represented by the operational communication of the Finnish police, which is now coming to an end. Previously, there is a service from the authorities at least the Department of Health and Welfare has left (THL).

A large number of activists and organizations also create a picture of the situation in X. The billionaire who owns X Elon Musk has emphasized them specifically when developing the service and has given space to even fierce activist speech.

This emphasis makes the platform anarchic, toxic or downright dangerous in the eyes of business leaders or authorities. Information may be mixed with disinformation, and speech that incites hatred can also be included.

It's no wonder that Musk has repeatedly clashed with both the American media and official actors. Most recently, he was criticized by both the White House and targeted by advertisers due to service changes and strange writings interpreted as anti-Jewish.

The official current takes away from X. Even earlier, individual users had started to switch from the service to smaller competitors, mainly for the Bluesky service.

“ Those who rush to Threads are quickly forced to notice that the familiar football results or Financial information are still not available in the service.

The strength of X is still peer-to-peer communication, which Musk also emphasizes. Whether the topic was American football, cryptocurrencies, the war in Ukraine or macroeconomic movements, statistics, videos collected from all over the internet and small grains of information seep into the service at a dizzying pace.

This is the cornerstone on which the current X practically stands. It is also the most persistent, as peer-to-peer information sharing is based on the power of existing networks. For example, Ukraine information transmission is a delicate web of official, strange and even surprising accounts, which cannot be transferred elsewhere just because of that.

The presence of power in X overlaps with the previous two. When the EU Charles Michel on Thursday told the world that EU countries are starting Ukraine's membership negotiations, he did it in X. In X, the decision-makers have reached the audience directly and the journalists on the side.

The media mogul who runs Threads Mark Zuckerberg's should get all three areas transferred to his service if he wants to topple X.

What so is the result? Will X crash? The possibility is there, but it hardly happens in one scramble.

Dismantling peer-to-peer networks and benefits attached to the platform and creating new ones is difficult, even with Meta's huge resources. Those who rush to Threads are quickly forced to notice that the familiar football results or Financial information are still not available in the service. For this reason, the probabilities of success for Bluesky and other small services starting behind Meta are small.

One weapon that Musk lacks, Zuckerberg has in his pocket: influencers, athletes and other celebrities frequently post on Instagram. A new kind of conversation could arise around them. Many who rushed to Threads hoped in their comments that Instagram's somewhat calmer atmosphere than X could be transferred to Threads.

If the power shifts to Threads, its slanderers will follow. Switching to another algorithm can clean up the conversation a little, but it doesn't fix the division into two or the lack of perspective that incites toxic conversation.

Even during Facebook's reign, Zuckerberg's control was very limited, and there are no guarantees that Threads will remain calm, even technically.

“ Zuckerberg's real fear is not Musk, but Tiktok's developer.

In the big picture the battle of the billionaires is just a sideshow of distributing advertising money. Text-based social media has been left at the feet of Tiktok, Instagram and other visual platforms.

The creators of those social networks are increasingly professional performers whose goal is to earn a living with videos. Even Tiktok is more like a broadcast image stream than a platform enabling communication between users, and the development doesn't stop there.

The future of social media probably looks more like turbocharged television than a discussion board. Zuckerberg's real fear is not Musk, but Tiktok's developer, the Chinese company Bytedance.

Text-producing audiences may move from one platform to another, but the real revolution is happening elsewhere.